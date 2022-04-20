Billy Bragg at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Oct 04, 2022 – presale code

CHEYENNE – Actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura will perform stand-up comedy at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. as a part of his "I'm Coming Everywhere" tour. Segura is best known for his hit Netflix specials "Ball Hog" (2020), "Disgraceful" (2018), "Mostly Stories" (2016), and "Completely Normal" (2014). He is also known for his podcasts "Your Mom’s House," which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and "2 Bears 1 Cave," which he co-hosts with comedian Bert Kreischer and many more. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25.

