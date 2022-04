Bruce Allen Moore, Jr., 57, of Richmond, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Plaza in Kansas City. Bruce was born on March 6, 1965, in Kansas City, the son of Bruce Allen and Barbara (Drew) Moore, Sr. He was united in marriage to Maxine Lee Burt of Kansas City on June 15, 1985; she survives of the home.

