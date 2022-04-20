Fun for families enjoying a fabulous Lincoln Hills brunch
By Maggie Rose McGurk
goldcountrymedia.com
18 hours ago
On Sunday, the Easter brunch was outstanding at Sun City Lincoln Hills!. It was fun to see all the families enjoying the fabulous, tasty array of delicious food, artfully arranged!. More than 500 patrons enjoyed the Easter event...
Haisous specializes in authentic Vietnamese cuisine and now they’re offering fun, interactive family meal kits. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is chef and owner Thai Dang. 1800 S. Carpenter St. Instagram @haisouschicago.
A bride who was determined to keep her wedding budget beneath $500 has revealed how she wore a $47 dress for the big day. After Joel Brokenbrough, from Los Angeles, proposed to Kiara in December last year, the couple knew they were determined to keep the wedding day 'as minimal as possible.'
The home renovation show on HGTV Fixer to Fabulous inspires so many to transform their homes. Hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs have the kinds of personalities that compel viewers to keep watching, and it helps that they have five adorable kids and plenty of animals that fill up their home and farm.
A 16-year-old teen has a younger 12-year-old sister who recently got very interested in aerial dance. His sister began getting interested in this at a local dance studio, but just before she was set to perform a recital, she stopped going due to the anxiety she had over that big event.
Melissa Gilbert, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie” announced on Wednesday (April 20th) that her upcoming book “Back to the Prairie” is available for pre-ordering. “Hey hey hey! If you want a signed copy of my new book, you can pre-order...
Upcoming April events at the Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo not to be missed include Adults Night Out Spring Fling, Egg-Straveganza, and Craft Brews. First opened in 1868, the Lincoln Park Zoo has become one of the most popular culturall spots for visitors to Chicago and residents alike. It is the only free zoo in the U.S. that is privately managed. They pride themselves on the number and types of diverse species they have to view and the special habitats allow visitors to view natural behaviors. What began with two pairs of swans has become a 35 acre campus with hundreds of differenct animals to view. Lincoln Park Zoo also has one of the biggest zoo-based conservation programs in the country.
Hop on over to these Pocono resorts that are now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday brunch and dinner. The menu: Items include chef's egg station; omelets made-to-order (with choices of ham, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, cheddar cheese); carving station (ham, lamb); salad station; home fries; vegetable medley; French toast with Banana foster sauce; and shrimp scampi.
SACRAMENTO, Calif — This Saturday starting at 11 a.m., a local church is hosting an Easter weekend gas giveaway, but it is on a first come first serve basis and spaces are very limited. "(We) will greet you with a smile will pump the gas and send you on...
A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
History is so much more than memorizing dates and facts. It’s also drawing and making crafts, playing games and going on scavenger hunts. In March, the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum in downtown Inverness changed the days it is open to Tuesday through Saturday so families could find out for themselves how interesting history can be, said Lindsey Gilbert, Citrus County Historical Resources Manager.
Surprise the peanut butter lover in your family with a stack of these peanut butter pancakes. This pancake recipe starts with a premade pancake mix, so it's quick to throw together for brunch or breakfast. Serve this easy pancake recipe with honey, maple syrup, peanut butter, whipped peanut butter, sliced...
I hope everybody is enjoying their 4/20 celebration, and zooted to Pluto. It’s about the only day where smoking the devil’s lettuce is socially accepted worldwide. But one Florida bride thought it would be a good idea to celebrate the unofficial holiday a bit early with her friends and family at her wedding…
Some families find it difficult to vacation together since they have different ideas about what constitutes a fun vacation. When kids are involved, these different desires can create tension and conflict, as you will read in the article.
Port Polson Players, in association with Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, presents the comedy classic “The Curious Savage” on two weekends.
The show plays April 22-24 and April 29-May 1 at Polson’s beautiful theater on the lake,
Curtain time Friday and Saturday evenings is 7:30 p.m, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Originally written in the 1950s, this clever and timely play features Ethel P. Savage, an elderly woman whose husband recently died and left her $10 million.
Playing against the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients, the avarice and vanity of “respectable" public figures examine human nature, parodying Ethel’s greedy offspring to comic perfection, right up to the surprise twist ending.
“The Curious Savage has a simple message that will warm hearts with humor, yet remind us all of what is truly important,” director Karen Lewing said. “It’s a true honor to be working with a cast of eleven veteran Port Polson Players to celebrate the opening of our 47th year.”
For reservations and information, call the Port Polson Players box office at 406-883-9212 or go to portpolsonplayers.com.
World-renowned violinist Wai Mizutani presents Opus 4 of The Lord of the Strings concert series with ”Dancing Through The Decades” Saturday, April 30, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish.
The concert will feature special guest accomplished pianist Jordan Neiman and the Lakeside Dance Studio.
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 11 and older. Tickets are free for children under 10, veterans and active duty military. Tickets may be purchased in advance at impactwsce.com or Eventbrite.com. They may also be purchased same day or by calling 406-212-9515.
The Northwest Montana History Museum will screen the 1956 romantic comedy “High Society” at the next Movie Night at the Museum beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Divorced couple C.K. Dexter-Haven (Bing Crosby) and Tracy Samantha Lord (Grace Kelly) are leading members of the "high society" circle of Newport, Rhode Island. Tracy is recently engaged to the snobbish George Kittredge (John Lund), but when a tabloid journalist is assigned to cover their nuptials, the wedding plans are thrown into chaos. Soon reporter Mike Conner (Frank Sinatra) is also competing for Tracy's attention, as is C.K. Dexter-Haven, who still carries a...
The 39th season of the Glacier Symphony and Chorale continues its celebration of the 25th anniversary of the leadership of Maestro John Zoltek as music director and conductor and will feature both the orchestra and chorale, as well as distinguished guest soloists in two weekend performances of monumental works in the classical music repertoire. The programs are composed of several of the greatest works by Gustav Mahler and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The annual Spring Festival of the Glacier Symphony, Orchestra and Chorale will take place at the Performance Hall of Flathead High School Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1;...
I’ve spent the better part of two weekends watching young Japanese children run mundane errands, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Old Enough (marketed as Hajimete no Otsukai, or “My First Errand,” in Japan), is a recent viral sensation on Netflix — but it’s been a phenomenon in Japan for 30 years, where something like a fifth of the population tunes in each broadcast. In the show, children from the ages of 2 to 4 are sent out on their own to navigate often-food-related chores, such as picking up a few items from the grocery store, or delivering a forgotten sushi apron to their parents’ restaurant. The tasks are relatively simple (and crews of scouts and photographers are on hand to add an additional element of safety), but their scope reaches far beyond what similarly aged children in America would handle solo, whether it be taking the bus unaccompanied, walking several kilometers up steep stills and steps, or shopping and paying for items independently.
If you’re the father of a teenage daughter or ever have been, you know the joys of effective communication and quality time. Those principles are the very foundation of a solid relationship, even if you’re an automotive celebrity. Richard Hammond illustrates this point beautifully by taking his two teen daughters off-roading in his Ford Ranger Raptor.
Comments / 0