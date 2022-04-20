ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

newscentermaine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl. Reavis knowingly...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Mac Miller Unseen Footage Resurfaces After 'Macadelic' 10th Year Vinyl Drops

To commemorate the ten years since the release of Mac Miller's mixtape "Macadelic," the late rapper's estate dropped a limited-edition vinyl and never-before-seen footages that will surely delight fans. Mac Miller Death and Memorial Tributes. Shrouded by controversy, Mac Miller's death has brought up various sentiments from fans and the...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Tiktok rapper posts video throwing urine on Nipsey Hussle’s memorial

Tiktok rapper GBO Gaston is getting backlash for posting a video of himself throwing a cup of urine at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial. Tiktok rapper GBO Gaston is going viral – and for the wrong reasons. In a video posted by Gaston on his account, the rapper can be seen throwing a cup of urine on late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s memorial.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mac Miller's Estate Shares Rare Footage For "Macadelic" 10-Year Anniversary

The late Mac Miller left behind a catalog of incredible music. His early releases like K.I.D.S. and his debut album Blue Slide Park put a massive spotlight on his potential but it was the releases following BSP that showcased his ambitious production and impeccable technical prowess on the microphone. Macadelicwas...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Mac Miller
XXL Mag

J Prince Calls on Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Others to Hold Hip-Hop Show Same Night as the Grammys

J Prince is urging Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others to hold a hip-hop show on the same night as the 64th annual Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (March 22), the Rap-A-Lot Records founder posted on his Instagram page an audio message where he shared his disgust that the Recording Academy banned Kanye from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior" toward his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and others. Trevor, who has been an outspoken critic of Ye's social media attacks, is hosting this year's awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. Following the news that Kanye was banned from the Grammys, the comedian wrote on his Twitter page that Kanye should be counseled and not canceled.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Posthumous ‘Life After Death’ LP Turns 25 Years Old!

A quarter-century ago today in Hip-Hop history, Notorious B.I.G. released his second album, Life After Death. Biggie, who was killed two weeks before its release, was nominated for three Grammy’s for this project: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance for “Hypnotize,” and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Mo Money Mo Problems.” The double LP was released posthumously by Bad Boy Records.
HIP HOP
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Rapper#Drug Distribution#Counterfeit
TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Blindsided, Shocked When Cops Arrested Him

A$AP Rocky was totally blindsided by cops when they showed up at a private, LAX terminal and put him in handcuffs ... all while a pregnant and equally shocked Rihanna looked on. Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops chose not to give Rocky or his team a heads up....
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Bobby Shmurda Announces First Album Release In 7 Years, Claims He’s Being “Blackballed” By Music Industry

Click here to read the full article. Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has revealed the release date for his long-awaited debut album, They Don’t Know, his first full-length musical project since being released from prison in February 2021 after serving a six-year sentence. Shmurda shared the news with his followers on Instagram, posting a picture of the cover of the album, which drops on April 29, with a caption embracing his transition from the major label system to being an independent artist. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records ContractNew Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Brandy,...
MUSIC
Complex

Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, 50 Cent, and More Mourn Passing of DJ Kay Slay

DJ Kay Slay died on Sunday following a battle with COVID-19, his family confirmed in a statement. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the family said in a statement shared by Hot 97 on Monday. “A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy