Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

J Prince is urging Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others to hold a hip-hop show on the same night as the 64th annual Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (March 22), the Rap-A-Lot Records founder posted on his Instagram page an audio message where he shared his disgust that the Recording Academy banned Kanye from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior" toward his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and others. Trevor, who has been an outspoken critic of Ye's social media attacks, is hosting this year's awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. Following the news that Kanye was banned from the Grammys, the comedian wrote on his Twitter page that Kanye should be counseled and not canceled.

MUSIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO