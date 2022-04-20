Erath man arrested for 2018 Abbeville 1st-degree murder

ABBEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — An Erath man who was already in jail for unrelated crimes now faces murder charges in a 2018 shooting that killed a 26-year-old man.

Daniel Paul Simon, 36, of Erath, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the May 26, 2018, murder of Heikeem Jaleel Hebert, 26, of Abbeville. Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman said Hebert was shot to death while driving near the intersection of S. East St. and 7th St. Spearman said a “copious amount” of forensic and physical evidence was collected at the scene.

Simon was already in jail as a Department of Corrections prisoner, facing charges of two counts of domestic abuse battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run, aggravated assault, auto theft, two counts of aggravated flight from an officer, among other charges from a pair of February arrests.

Simon was arrested Tuesday afternoon and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center earlier this morning, April 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.