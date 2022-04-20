ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Monmouth County news briefs, April 20

By Submitted Content
Independent
Independent
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Gretchen Schmelzer will present “Emergence from COVID: Wellness, Healing and Resilience” in person at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, and virtually on Zoom from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. April 26. As a therapist and trauma survivor, Schmelzer wants people to know that sometimes what feels like a...

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hopewell Valley News

Independent Datebook, March 30

• The Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church St., Middletown, will present the work of book illustrator and Middletown resident Toby Gowing from April 1–27. The exhibition will feature nearly 50 of the artist’s illustrations spanning from 1980 to 2010, as well as several of her still life paintings. A meet the artist reception will be held on April 3 from 3-5 p.m. to kick off “National Library Week” (April 3–9). The event is free and open to the public. In collaboration with the Middletown Township Public Library, a videotaped guided tour of the exhibition will be available at www.middletownarts.org and www.mtpl.org. During the tour, Gowing will explain her process of book illustration, as well as give background on select pieces of artwork and insight into her work experiences. Additionally, the library will host a special teen night led by Gowing entitled “How to Become an Illustrator” on May 11 at 7 p.m.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County Historical Commission presents Preservation Awards for 2022

The Monmouth County Historical Commission awarded historic preservation matching grants totaling $59,843 for eight restoration projects at the 2022 grants presentation ceremony held virtually on Feb. 28. “I was honored to present the nine preservation grant awards to these commendable organizations for their dedicated work preserving historical structures in Monmouth...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Asbury Park, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Tri-Town News

Holmdel schools welcome Cascone as new superintendent

HOLMDEL – Scott Cascone has begun serving as the superintendent of schools in the Holmdel Township Schools. Cascone’s first day on the job was March 21, according to a press release from the school district. According to the press release, Cascone was most recently the superintendent of the...
HOLMDEL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Events#Briefs#Covid#Lincroft#765 Newman Springs Road#Uwmoc#Downtownfreehold Com
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County Park System honors Earth Day with activities

The Monmouth County Park System is honoring Earth Day with nature walks, pond studies and more at select parks throughout the county on April 23. • Nature Walks at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township. Meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking area; 10 a.m. and noon. A park system naturalist will lead the walk and highlight the many sights, sounds and smells of the spring season. Wear appropriate footwear as trails may be muddy. Walks last about an hour.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Middletown committee members vote to introduce 2022 budget

MIDDLETOWN – The Township Committee has introduced an $88.71 million budget to fund the operation of Middletown during 2022. The budget was introduced during a meeting on March 21. Mayor Tony Perry, Deputy Mayor Rick Hibell, Committeeman Kevin Settembrino, Committeeman Ryan Clarke and Committeewoman Kimberly Kratz voted “yes” on a motion to introduce the budget.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Tri-Town News

Hazlet school board introduces $65M budget for 2022-23

HAZLET — The Hazlet Township Public Schools Board of Education has introduced a $65.64 million budget to fund the operation of the school district during the 2022-23 school year. The budget was introduced during a meeting held March 21. A public hearing on the budget has been scheduled for...
HAZLET, NJ
Independent

Keyport Board of Education introduces 2022-23 budget

KEYPORT – The Keyport Public Schools Board of Education has introduced a $26.5 million budget that will fund the operation of the school district during the 2022-23 academic year. Following a discussion among district administrators and board members, the budget was introduced on March 23. A public hearing is...
KEYPORT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Examiner

Parks for all: Celebrating Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th

New York’s world famous Central Park is a place of tranquil beauty, 843 acres of rolling terrain, winding paths, scenic woodlands, sweeping lawns, wide lakes, meandering streams and areas set aside for active recreation. It would be easy for visitors to assume this pastoral landscape came courtesy of Mother...
LIFESTYLE
Independent

Independent

Old Bridge, NJ
127
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Middletown, Holmdale, Old Bridge, Matawan in Monmouth County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy