Monmouth County news briefs, April 20

• The Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church St., Middletown, will present the work of book illustrator and Middletown resident Toby Gowing from April 1–27. The exhibition will feature nearly 50 of the artist’s illustrations spanning from 1980 to 2010, as well as several of her still life paintings. A meet the artist reception will be held on April 3 from 3-5 p.m. to kick off “National Library Week” (April 3–9). The event is free and open to the public. In collaboration with the Middletown Township Public Library, a videotaped guided tour of the exhibition will be available at www.middletownarts.org and www.mtpl.org. During the tour, Gowing will explain her process of book illustration, as well as give background on select pieces of artwork and insight into her work experiences. Additionally, the library will host a special teen night led by Gowing entitled “How to Become an Illustrator” on May 11 at 7 p.m.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO