Whatcom County, WA

Masks now optional on WTA buses

 1 day ago

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Masks are now optional on WTA buses.

Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
MyArkLaMiss

Flyers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. "Feel free to burn them at will," a train conductor […]
TRAFFIC
MassLive.com

Masks no longer required in Ubers

Masks are no longer required for those taking an Uber or for the drivers, the company announced Tuesday. "As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," the company's website stated. "However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."
TRAFFIC
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
Click10.com

Could the mask mandate on airplanes be lifted soon?

You could be flying maskless soon if a group of airlines has its way. Ten U.S. airlines and cargo carriers are asking President Biden to lift the mask mandate on flights. The CEOs of airlines including Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue and others are asking the Biden administration to end the mask mandate that is currently set to expire on April 18. They say that with the various vaccines and treatments available to fight COVID-19, the masks are not as necessary on flights as they previously were.
AIRPLANE
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools allows masks to be optional

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has made some adjustments to its mask policy. On Thursday, the board voted to allow mask-wearing to be optional for staff, parents, visitors, and volunteers. Masks will be optional for students while riding SPS buses, and also includes students participating in athletics and extracurricular activities.
SUFFOLK, VA
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
SPY

The Federal Mask Mandate Is Officially Lifted, So Can I Throw All My Masks in the Trash Now?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. On Monday, April 18, a federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. The ruling caught many Americans by surprise because even though states around the country have long since lifted their own mandates, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the federal mask mandate for transportation through May 3. Now, the CDC website has a message that reads: "As a result of a court...
FLORIDA STATE
simpleflying.com

Passengers Banned For Not Wearing Masks To Be Allowed Back on United Flights

Following the recent voiding of the United States' mask mandate, United Airlines has announced it will be allowing some banned passengers back on flights. United previously held one of the strictest coronavirus policies of US carriers, grounding over 1,000 passengers due to refusal to adhere to mask requirements and firing unvaccinated employees.
LIFESTYLE
MyNorthwest

Alaska Airlines cancels at least 71 Sea-Tac flights as pilots picket over 'work rules frozen in time'

Alaska Airlines pilots have been working without a contract for three years, and some of them are staging walkouts along the West Coast. Soon, there will be pickets in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anchorage, and already, the airline has been forced to cancel flights. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport alone, at least 71 flights combined between arrivals and departures have been cancelled as of early Friday. More than 120 Alaska flights have been canceled company-wide.
The Atlantic

What Masks Off on Public Transit Means for the Pandemic

If you commuted to work today on a bus, train, or metro system, you probably saw more mouths and noses than usual. On Monday, a Trump-appointed federal judge struck down a CDC rule that mandated masks on all U.S. transportation networks, including in airports and on planes. Airline passengers who were mid-flight when the news broke cheered and ripped their masks off, discarding them in trash bags that unmasked flight attendants helpfully brought up and down the aisle.
TRAFFIC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Masks now optional on public transit after federal face mask mandate lifted

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday was the first full day of masks no longer being required on planes after a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel mask mandate. Masks are optional on public transit including planes, trains, and buses. Trump-appointed US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the CDC […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

