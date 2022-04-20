ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, GA

Historical markers restored to former glory by Stelling

By Ethan Reddish
Post-Searchlight
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have noticed some of the historical markers around the county looking like new lately. That’s thanks to the work of Thomas L. Stelling, who has made restoring historical markers his business. Having initially started out working on tombstones, a trip to Florida gave Stelling the inspiration...

www.thepostsearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Metro unveils historical marker at Centennial Park

News4 Investigates obtained startling video from inside Rosewood Youth Academy of teenagers attacking a supervisor on Saturday night. News4 Investigates obtained startling video from inside Rosewood Youth Academy of teenagers attacking a supervisor on Saturday night. Thursday Afternoon Forecast from News 4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. This afternoon will...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
County
Decatur County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Ammo maker moves to Georgia

A European-owned ammunition maker has joined the growing list of gun and gun-equipment manufacturers calling Georgia home. Norma Precision Ammunition, a subsidiary of European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec, is relocating its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing, and warehousing and distribution operations to Chatham County, near Savannah. It did not say how many jobs the company was bringing.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Uban Construction#Blue Star#The Us Armed Forces
WHSV

SACAARS unveiling six new historical markers around Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta County African American Research Society works to preserve and showcase local African American history. Following research and fundraising, they have created six historical markers that will be located and unveiled around the city. Over the next few months, they hope to bring awareness to...
STAUNTON, VA
KCBD

O’Donnell Gin receives historical marker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woolam Gin in O’Donnell has received a historical marker for pioneering organic cotton. They are currently the largest producer in the country. Thirty-two years ago, a Tech professor and a local farmer asked gin owner Tommy Woolam to dare to be different, making them the first to produce the global organic textile standard.
LUBBOCK, TX
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Susan La Flesche Picotte hospital being brought back to former glory

Nancy Gillis talks about the renovation of the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte hospital during an interview Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Walthill, Nebraska. The Susan La Flesche Picotte Center in Walthill was a recent recipient of History Nebraska’s Champion of History Award, honoring them for their work to restore the historic former hospital of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, an Omaha tribal member who was the first Native doctor in the United States.
WALTHILL, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
YourErie

How many historical markers does Pennsylvania have?

(WHTM) – You see them all over the place – the bright blue markers with yellow lettering, usually mounted on posts for easy visibility as you drive by them. Those are the official Pennsylvania State Historical Markers, administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The marker program and the PHMC came into being at […]
POLITICS
Apartment Therapy

A 200-Square-Foot 1984 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Is the Very Definition of ‘Texas Chic’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy