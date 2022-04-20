ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX bounces on oil rebound, Brazil stocks fall on Vale drag

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Reuters
Reuters
 April 20

* Brazil's Vale reports decrease in Q1 iron ore output * Dollar reverses gains, boosts riskier currencies * Latam FX eyed fifth straight monthly gain By Shreyashi Sanyal April 20 (Reuters) - Commodity-rich Latin American currencies were led higher by Brazil's real on Wednesday as oil prices bounced, the dollar weakened and a decline in the shares of miner Vale weighed down stocks in the region. The real rose 0.7% against the dollar, which reversed earlier gains to trade 0.5% lower by 1446 GMT. A rebound in oil prices because of supply concerns also boosted the currency of Latin America's biggest market. Brazil's currency is on track for its sixth straight month of gains, benefiting from a spike in commodity prices, tight monetary policy and lack of direct exposure to the Ukraine war. The MSCI's index for Latam currencies rose 0.7% on the day and eyed its fifth monthly gain, while currencies of commodity-importers have suffered from broad-based inflationary pressures. "Some of the weakest currencies during COVID, have recently recovered," said Lucila Bonilla, emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics. "The currencies of Brazil, South Africa, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, whose weakness fueled inflation during the COVID crisis, have now strengthened on the back of higher-priced commodities." Currencies in Colombia, Mexico and Chile firmed between 0.1% and 0.4% on Wednesday. Stocks in Latin America fell 0.3%, with Sao Paulo stocks down 0.6% and Mexican equities sliding 1%. Brazilian miner Vale SA fell more than 3% after posting first-quarter iron ore production down 6.0% from the previous year. The company was hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production. Also weighing on Brazil's stock index was a 5% fall in shares of steelmaker Usiminas as it reported first-quarter net income in line with market expectations, which fell 49% from the previous three months as mining operations decelerated. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1446 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1095.61 -0.04 MSCI LatAm 2583.80 -0.32 Brazil Bovespa 114213.27 -0.73 Mexico IPC 54078.70 -1.02 Chile IPSA 4920.67 0.18 Argentina MerVal 91365.56 -0.731 Colombia COLCAP 1606.62 0.19 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.6340 0.69 Mexico peso 20.0070 0.00 Chile peso 815.6 0.45 Colombia peso 3752.01 -0.17 Peru sol 3.703 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 113.9300 -0.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 196 1.02 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

International Business Times

U.S. Banks Build Russia Reserves; Trading A Bright Spot In Results

Some big U.S. banks have again started stockpiling cash to cushion potential loan losses due to growing worries over the war in Ukraine and the impact of inflation on the U.S. economy, although trading continues to be bright spot for Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX extend rally as Ukraine conflict intensifies

* Brazil's real heads for two-year high * Mexico to hike key rate; decision due 1900 GMT * U.S. issues fresh Russia-related sanctions * Latam stocks, FX outpace EM indexes * S. African rand at five-month high vs dollar after rate hike By Anisha Sircar March 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies gained for a seventh straight day on Thursday, with Brazil's real hitting a two-year high, as an ongoing rally in commodity prices offset jitters about the fallout of the Ukraine war, including fresh sanctions on Russia. The U.S. imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine including sanctions against dozens of defense companies, 328 members of the Duma legislative body and the chief executive of Sberbank, the Treasury Department said. MSCI's broader EM index for stocks and currencies slipped, while Latam stocks and currencies gained more than 1% each. "Usually in a crisis, you would have high-yielding EM currencies selling off, but that isn't the case now, especially for the Brazilian real," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. "Commodities are really determining performance... despite an environment for EMs of slowing growth, higher interest rates, and some export markets slowing," Brazil's real jumped 1.5% extending its lead as the best-performing currency this year, thanks to the central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The central bank on Thursday maintained its economic growth outlook for 2022 at 1%. "Even if there is a resolution, Russia is going to remain a pariah... Commodity currencies are going to remain in favor for months, if not years, because of a re-establishment in (supply networks)," Foley added. Mexico's peso gained 0.3% ahead of a monetary policy decision where the central bank is expected to raise its interest rate 50 basis points. Chile's central bank is also set to hike the country's benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 7.5% at its March meeting as it tries to rein in high inflation, a poll showed. The Chilean peso ticked up 0.3% against the dollar. South Africa's rand jumped 1% to its highest level since October 2021 after the South African Reserve Bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points, in line with forecasts. The central bank cited risks to the inflation outlook from the war, among other reasons for the hike. Hungary's central bank, too, raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 6.15% at a weekly tender, extending its rate-tightening campaign as the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine fuels further inflation pressures. The forint was steady against the euro. Elsewhere, Sri Lanka will seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an International Monetary Fund rescue plan to be discussed next month, sources said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1134.84 -0.52 MSCI LatAm 2635.60 1.65 Brazil Bovespa 117920.78 0.39 Mexico IPC 55419.31 0.48 Chile IPSA 4885.93 0.92 Argentina MerVal 90106.60 -0.07 Colombia COLCAP 1589.40 0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7733 1.48 Mexico peso 20.1526 0.34 Chile peso 789.9 0.19 Colombia peso 3805.51 -0.68 Peru sol 3.76 0.13 Argentina peso 110.1700 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WORLD
NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; Singapore's Travel-Related Stocks Jump After Easing of Covid Measures

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets struggled for direction on Thursday as oil prices saw volatile trading following yesterday's 5% jump. Shares in Singapore outperformed the broader Asia-Pacific region, with the Straits Times index climbing around 0.8%, as of 4:12 p.m. local time. Those gains came as the country's prime minister on Thursday announced plans to ease Covid restrictions.
STOCKS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Barbara Lewis
Reuters

Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts....
EUROPE
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX under pressure as Russian sanctions, hawkish Fed weigh

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Investors short on Thai baht for first time in 3 months - Reuters poll * Philippine c.bank holds rates, shares up 1% By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Emerging markets in Asia came under pressure on Thursday as uncertainty prevailed over potential impact from ever-tightening sanctions on Russia and consequent rise in commodity prices, further exacerbating inflationary pressures in the region. Global markets also faced the brunt of volatile commodities and an ever-more hawkish-sounding U.S. Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan as well as the world equity index were down about 0.2% each. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. In Asia, the South Korean won depreciated up to 0.6% against the dollar, while rest of the emerging currencies - the Thai baht, the Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee - drifted within a tight range. Equities were largely mixed, with shares in Indonesia adding about 0.5%, India's Nifty 50 advancing 0.3%, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. Barclays analysts "continue to expect bigger driver of economic growth this year to be government's efforts to further reopen domestic economy and international borders, which could lead to a very visible economic boost," they said in a note. They expect the city-state's economy to grow 4.9% in 2022, below last year's 7.6% growth but near the top-end of trade ministry's official forecast range of 3% to 5%. In the Philippines, the peso was up 0.1% while shares gained 1% as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its policy rate unchanged as widely expected, but raised inflation forecasts and highlighted its readiness to temper increasing price pressures. "A prolonged pause from the BSP even in the face of surging inflation could result in the de-anchoring of inflation expectations, requiring a more forceful tightening cycle from the BSP down the line," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch-bank ING. "Given today's pause, we continue to price in a depreciation bias for peso given the widening differential with the Fed and as pricier imports translate to increased dollar demand in the Philippine spot market." Regional bond markets were also struggling in the wake of a hawkish Fed and uncertainties flowing from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors were bearish on most currencies and turned short on Thailand's baht for the first time in three months amid intensifying geopolitical and inflationary risks. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edge lower to 5.602% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** BOJ policymaker warns of prolonged inflation due to Ukraine war Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD YTD % % % DAILY % Japan -0.42 -5.41 0.25 -2.37 China <CNY=CF +0.09 -0.20 -0.63 -10.70 XS> India <INR=IN +0.03 -2.55 -0.43 -1.05 > Indonesia -0.03 -0.70 0.55 6.88 Malaysia -0.17 -1.54 -0.15 3.77 Philippines +0.08 -2.52 1.04 -0.56 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.41 -2.48 -0.20 -8.33 TC> Singapore +0.01 -0.61 0.81 8.57 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.16 -3.22 -0.18 -2.85 > Thailand <THB=TH -0.15 -0.68 0.35 1.58 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Firms Vs Dollar, OFZ Bonds Near 2-Month Highs

(Reuters) -The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, while prices for OFZ government bonds rose to their highest since Feb. 21 on expectations that the central bank would soon cut interest rates again. The rouble has fully recovered to levels seen before Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes 2-year highs as war fuels commodity surge

* Latam FX on track for its 6th straight session of gains * Mexico expected to hike key rate 50 bps on Thursday * Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico FX to end March stronger * Russian share trading to resume Thursday (Adds comment; updates prices, table) By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 23 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies extended a five-day run on Wednesday, supported by a rally in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine, with investors turning their focus to key interest rate decisions in Mexico and Chile in coming days. MSCI's index for Latam FX firmed 1.4% against a stronger dollar, on track for its highest level since February 2020 and its sixth straight day of gains. The benchmark has risen nearly 16% from its low in December. "Latam currencies outperformed due to positive terms of trade shock with higher commodity prices combined with many Latam central banks having gotten well ahead of the Fed in hiking interest rates, especially Brazil," said Gordon Bowers, analyst at Columbia Threadneedle’s emerging markets team. "Plus, they're geographically more isolated from spillovers due to the war in Ukraine given relatively limited direct trade links with Russia or Ukraine." U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine four weeks into Russia's invasion. Commodity prices, sent soaring by supply disruptions from the war, rose again with no progress peace talks. "We are continuing to see a rotation into other EM assets from investors exiting Russian assets," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. The Brazilian real jumped 1.5% against the dollar and has added 6.6% this month. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said inflation should peak in April, adding that the short-term figure would be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers. Mexico's peso firmed 0.5% ahead of a rate decision Thursday where the central bank is expected to implement a 50-basis-point rate hike. "Mexico's currency is more exposed to the U.S. rate hikes that are just beginning, and being a net oil importer tends to hurt Mexico's external accounts - so the central bank will continue to adopt a more hawkish tone," Ferrarezi said. Chile's peso was flat. Its policy meeting is due next week after the central bank in January enacted its largest rate hike in 20 years, lifting the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 5.5%. Argentina is likely to hike its own benchmark interest rate again in April if inflation remains high, a source said, signaling more tightening after a 200 basis point raise this week. Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's official statistics agency said on Wednesday, well below market expectations, while its economy expanded 10.3% in 2021 and 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, roughly in line with estimates. Meanwhile, Russia plans to resume some stock trading on Thursday after a near monthlong hiatus, with 33 rouble securities to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. However, non-residents will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 14.53% as of March 18, its highest since November 2015, said the economy ministry, as the battered rouble sent prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions. Egypt has asked for the International Monetary Fund's support to implement a comprehensive economic programme, the IMF said. The Egyptian Pound rose 0.7% against the dollar, after the government let it depreciate by 14% on Monday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1933 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1139.61 0.72 MSCI LatAm 2599.20 1.45 Brazil Bovespa 117414.51 0.12 Mexico IPC 55048.84 -1.21 Chile IPSA 4840.49 -0.98 Argentina MerVal 89858.54 -0.346 Colombia COLCAP 1576.79 1.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8370 1.61 Mexico peso 20.1906 0.39 Chile peso 792.5 0.00 Colombia peso 3779.51 -0.61 Peru sol 3.765 0.29 Argentina peso 110.1700 -0.09 (interbank) Argentina peso 198 1.52 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise as oil slips, but set to log weekly falls

* Thai baht, Indian rupee top gainers * Thai baht set for fifth straight weekly loss * Equities set for weekly gains; Singapore shares up 2.5% * Indonesian, Indian 10-yr bond yields ease By Sameer Manekar March 25 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and the Thai baht led gains among Asian currencies on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and as crude prices dipped after the United States and allies considered releasing oil reserves. However, most regional currencies were still set to post declines for the week on the growing likelihood of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has made investors risk averse. Investors over the week were also wary of oil importing nations, such as Thailand and India, which could suffer if Western economic sanctions were to hit Russian oil exports more severely. Oil prices were set to mark their first weekly gain in three. The Indian rupee firmed 0.3%, while the baht appreciated nearly 0.5% on Friday. However, both the currencies were set to post a loss of 0.5% for the week, with the baht eyeing its fifth weekly loss in a row. "Effects of higher oil prices on imports and slowing global growth on exports will become visible over the coming months and should lead to larger trade deficits (in Thailand)," analysts at Barclays said in a note. The Bank of Thailand was widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, where it has been since May 2020, when its policymakers meet next week. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee, which is trading at 76.15 per dollar, might see its equilibrium slide gradually on a depreciating path towards 77, analysts at DBS Bank said in a note. The rupee had tested a record low of 77 per dollar earlier this month. Equities in the region were hemmed into a range on Friday, and were broadly set to post a weekly gain as expectations of upsized rate hikes led investors to exit bond markets and put money into equities. Shares in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand were chasing gains of between 0.3% and 0.9% for the week. Singapore's Straits Times index was eyeing a 2.5% weekly gain, its third in a row, buoyed by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the city-state. Regional bond markets stabilised on Friday. Indonesia's 10-year yields, among the top-yielders in the region, slipped to 6.711%, their lowest level since March 14. "The global condition isn't conducive enough (for Indonesian bonds) due to persisting pressures from both the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine and the Fed's more aggressive measures on its tightening monetary policy," Maybank analysts said. "We expect investors to take momentum for applying 'buy on weakness' strategy for the rupiah bonds, especially for benchmark series." Elsewhere, China's yuan strengthened up to 6.3585 per dollar, rebounding from a 10-day low seen on Thursday. It was set to inch lower over the week as pressures from an aggressive Fed and geopolitical risks persist. HIGHLIGHTS: ** India's 10-year benchmark yields edge lower to 6.824% ** Malaysia's major telcos mull equity stakes in state 5G agency ** China COVID cases fall, govt. inspecting Shanghai, other outbreaks Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0638 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD DAILY % DAILY % % % Japan +0.32 -5.63 0.14 -2.23 China <CNY=CF +0.06 -0.13 -0.77 -11.39 XS> India <INR=IN +0.24 -2.43 -0.19 -0.95 > Indonesia +0.04 -0.61 -0.86 6.19 Malaysia +0.21 -1.21 0.12 4.12 Philippines +0.07 -2.35 -0.11 -0.67 S.Korea <KRW=KF +0.00 -2.48 0.01 -8.32 TC> Singapore +0.12 -0.49 0.49 9.37 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.03 -3.26 -0.12 -2.97 > Thailand <THB=TH +0.21 -0.36 0.21 1.61 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets Rebound Despite Higher Rate Expectations

Stocks broadly recovered Tuesday as investors continued to weigh Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's more hawkish tone on inflation and its potential impact on the size and pace of future interest rate hikes. Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, says the Fed might be hoping to influence the...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Asian FX gain as oil prices come off the boil

* Thai baht top gainer among regional currencies * Most currencies set to end the week in red * Equities mixed; Indonesian shares advance 1% * Indonesia's 10-yr bond yields ease By Sameer Manekar March 25 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led gains among Asian currencies on Friday, appreciating 0.5% for its best day in over a week as investors took heart at the moderation in crude prices as the United States and allies considered releasing oil reserves. Most regional currencies appreciated marginally, but were still set to show declines for the week, weighed down by expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise faster than previously thought, and concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict that made investors risk averse. Investors were particularly wary of oil importing nations, like Thailand, that could suffer if Western economic sanctions were to hit Russian oil exports more severely. The baht firmed to 33.43 per dollar on Friday, but it was on track to lose 0.5% over the week - making a fifth consecutive weekly decline for one of the top performing Asian currencies in the year so for. "We think the Russia-Ukraine conflict has worsened the outlook for Thailand's external sector, exacerbating the loss of tourist dollars," analysts at Barclays said in a note. "Effects of higher oil prices on imports and slowing global growth on exports will become visible over the coming months and should lead to larger trade deficits," they added. The Bank of Thailand was widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.5% - where it has been since May 2020 - when its policymakers meet next week. Elsewhere, China's yuan appreciated slightly to 6.3585 per dollar, rebounding from a 10-day low seen on Thursday. The currency is among the few in the region on track to end the week stronger than where it started. Analysts at Maybank expect COVID-19 concerns in China to dampen the yuan, saw the currency fluctuating between 6.349 and 6.392, with bottom at 6.410. Malaysian ringgit is the top loser in the region this week, losing 0.7% in its worst week since early January - even though the country is a net oil exporter. Malaysia's interest rate stands at a record low of 1.75%, and according to analysts at DBS markets expect Malaysia "might lose its positive policy rate differential this year if the Fed frontloads hikes with larger 50 basis points moves". Equity markets in the region were mostly weaker. Indonesia lost 1%, while South Korea and the Philippines edged lower. Shares in Singapore extended gains into a third day. Its benchmark index advanced 0.7% to its highest since Feb. 21, buoyed by travel-related stocks as Singapore moved to eas COVID-19 curbs. Meanwhile, regional bond markets stabilised on Friday while remaining exposed to headwinds from aggressive moves by the Fed as well as geopolitical and inflationary risks. Indonesia's 10-year yields, among the top-yielders in the region, slipped to 6.711%, their lowest level since March 14. HIGHLIGHTS: ** India's 10-year benchmark yields edge up to 6.834% ** Indonesia's GoTo IPO books covered, to raise at least $1.1 bln - sources ** Olam Group to sell 35% stake in Olam Agri for $1.24 bln, sees potential unit IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0349 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.63 -5.33 -0.25 -2.58 China +0.09 -0.11 -0.47 -11.12 India 0.00 -2.66 0.00 -0.76 Indonesia +0.03 -0.63 -0.96 6.08 Malaysia +0.05 -1.37 0.17 4.17 Philippines +0.07 -2.35 -0.22 -0.78 S.Korea +0.02 -2.45 -0.11 -8.43 Singapore +0.07 -0.55 0.48 9.36 Taiwan -0.03 -3.27 -0.11 -2.96 Thailand +0.18 -0.39 0.17 1.57 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX, stocks retreat on Russia sanctions caution, dollar strength

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Philippine peso decline * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Philippine cenbank seen holding rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and most regional share markets weakened on Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden sought to persuade European leaders to impose more sanctions on Russia, while the Federal Reserve's hawkishness kept global markets under pressure. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei retreated from a more than two-month high as a rise in crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns. In Asia, South Korean won weakened 0.6%, a day after the country nominated International Monetary Fund official Rhee Chang-yong as its new central bank chief. Rhee is expected to maintain the Bank of Korea's efforts to curb inflation, while taking a less hawkish stance than his predecessor. Elsewhere, Thai baht, Philippine peso, Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit eased marginally as the U.S. dollar gained ground against major currencies. Overnight, U.S. Treasuries witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the 10-year benchmark yields retreating from an almost three-year peak, as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Asian bond markets also suffered a continued sell-off. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Among Asia's equity markets, Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. The city-state's flagship carrier Singapore Airlines jumped 2.9%, transport services provider ComfortDelGro Corp advanced 4.2%, while resorts and casino developer Genting Singapore added 3.8%. Elsewhere, shares in Indonesia and the Philippines gained about 0.5% each, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank, in a decision due later in the day, is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged. Analysts at TD Securities expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike rates in the second half of this year, while a Reuters poll predicted the overnight repurchase facility would move up 50 basis points in the last quarter. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edges lower to 5.615% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** Singapore's Olam expects delay in IPO of its food ingredients unit Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD % DAILY % DAILY % % Japan -0.04 -5.05 <.N22 -0.87 -3.46 5> China <CNY=C 0.00 -0.28 <.SSE -0.54 -10.62 FXS> C> India <INR=I 0.00 -2.58 <.NSE 0.00 -0.62 N> I> Indonesia -0.10 -0.77 <.JKS 0.42 6.74 E> Malaysia -0.07 -1.44 <.KLS -0.13 3.79 E> Philippines -0.06 -2.65 <.PSI 0.41 -1.18 > S.Korea <KRW=K -0.47 -2.53 <.KS1 -0.63 -8.73 FTC> 1> Singapore -0.01 -0.63 <.STI 0.89 8.66 > Taiwan <TWD=T -0.20 -3.25 <.TWI -0.25 -2.92 P> I> Thailand <THB=T -0.15 -0.68 <.SET 0.26 1.49 H> I> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes longest winning streak in two years

* Latam stocks, FX up for 8th straight day * Brazil inflation speeds past forecasts * IMF to decide on Argentina's $45 bln program * EM debt sees 11 straight weekly outflows - BofA By Anisha Sircar March 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied for an eighth straight day on Friday as investors backed commodity-linked assets, with Brazil's real hovering at two-year highs as surging inflation kept up expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies rose 0.6%, while stocks gained 0.4%. Both indexes were set to end the week higher, with the former on track for its best week since November 2020. Brazil's real led gains, jumping 0.9% against the dollar after data showed inflation in the country grew more than expected in the month to mid-March, the biggest jump in seven years, underscoring price pressures. "The stronger-than-expected Brazilian inflation reading for the first half of March, of 10.8% y/y, will be followed by a jump to 11.5-12.0% in the near term as recent fuel price hikes filter through," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "While the central bank has given signals that there may just be one more 100 bps rate hike in the current cycle, the coming rise in inflation will prompt it to tighten a little further," Jackson said. Latin American currencies are on pace for their longest winning streak since May 2020 as commodity prices have soared on supply concerns after sanctions on Russian over its attack on Ukraine that began on Feb 24. But, the crisis is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Friday. Mexico's peso continued to hold near its strongest level since late September after the central bank on Thursday raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, a decision unexpectedly announced hours ahead of schedule by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. In Colombia, the government said on Thursday that the country will receive two loans totaling $830 million from the World Bank to fund COVID-19 pandemic recovery and education efforts. Colombia's peso was 0.1% firmer. The International Monetary Fund will reportedly decide on Argentina's $45 billion program on Friday, with the country expected to clear the final hurdle to rework its debt with the lender. Meanwhile, emerging market debt has seen outflows for the past 11 weeks while EM stocks have seen outflows for the past two weeks, Bank of America said in its weekly flow note on Friday. Among equities, Mexico's Ipc index underperformed strongly, after hitting an all-time high last session. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1123.18 -1.21 MSCI LatAm 2647.92 0.38 Brazil Bovespa 119254.40 0.17 Mexico IPC 55341.45 -0.87 Chile IPSA 4965.68 0.23 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1600.36 0.43 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7852 0.93 Mexico peso 20.0359 0.20 Chile peso 785.7 0.32 Colombia peso 3777.01 0.16 Peru sol 3.711 0.51 Argentina peso 110.3800 -0.18 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stocks close lower on Wall Street Wednesday as crude oil prices climb

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back nearly all of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rose sharply again. The S&P 500 lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Technology, health care and financial stocks were among the biggest losers. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Bond yields eased back. U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO meeting Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%. April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Rally: 3 Growth Stocks Bouncing Off Their 52-Week Lows

Lemonade is snatching customers away from long-standing insurance giants. Riskified stock has fallen 75% from its IPO price, and that presents an enticing opportunity. Latch has a market valuation of just $650 million, but it's chasing a $144 billion global opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
