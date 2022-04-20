EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX bounces on oil rebound, Brazil stocks fall on Vale drag
* Brazil's Vale reports decrease in Q1 iron ore output * Dollar reverses gains, boosts riskier currencies * Latam FX eyed fifth straight monthly gain By Shreyashi Sanyal April 20 (Reuters) - Commodity-rich Latin American currencies were led higher by Brazil's real on Wednesday as oil prices bounced, the dollar weakened and a decline in the shares of miner Vale weighed down stocks in the region. The real rose 0.7% against the dollar, which reversed earlier gains to trade 0.5% lower by 1446 GMT. A rebound in oil prices because of supply concerns also boosted the currency of Latin America's biggest market. Brazil's currency is on track for its sixth straight month of gains, benefiting from a spike in commodity prices, tight monetary policy and lack of direct exposure to the Ukraine war. The MSCI's index for Latam currencies rose 0.7% on the day and eyed its fifth monthly gain, while currencies of commodity-importers have suffered from broad-based inflationary pressures. "Some of the weakest currencies during COVID, have recently recovered," said Lucila Bonilla, emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics. "The currencies of Brazil, South Africa, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, whose weakness fueled inflation during the COVID crisis, have now strengthened on the back of higher-priced commodities." Currencies in Colombia, Mexico and Chile firmed between 0.1% and 0.4% on Wednesday. Stocks in Latin America fell 0.3%, with Sao Paulo stocks down 0.6% and Mexican equities sliding 1%. Brazilian miner Vale SA fell more than 3% after posting first-quarter iron ore production down 6.0% from the previous year. The company was hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production. Also weighing on Brazil's stock index was a 5% fall in shares of steelmaker Usiminas as it reported first-quarter net income in line with market expectations, which fell 49% from the previous three months as mining operations decelerated. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1446 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1095.61 -0.04 MSCI LatAm 2583.80 -0.32 Brazil Bovespa 114213.27 -0.73 Mexico IPC 54078.70 -1.02 Chile IPSA 4920.67 0.18 Argentina MerVal 91365.56 -0.731 Colombia COLCAP 1606.62 0.19 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.6340 0.69 Mexico peso 20.0070 0.00 Chile peso 815.6 0.45 Colombia peso 3752.01 -0.17 Peru sol 3.703 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 113.9300 -0.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 196 1.02 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)
