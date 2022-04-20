EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX bounces on oil rebound, Brazil stocks fall on Vale drag

* Latam FX on track for its 6th straight session of gains * Mexico expected to hike key rate 50 bps on Thursday * Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico FX to end March stronger * Russian share trading to resume Thursday (Adds comment; updates prices, table) By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 23 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies extended a five-day run on Wednesday, supported by a rally in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine, with investors turning their focus to key interest rate decisions in Mexico and Chile in coming days. MSCI's index for Latam FX firmed 1.4% against a stronger dollar, on track for its highest level since February 2020 and its sixth straight day of gains. The benchmark has risen nearly 16% from its low in December. "Latam currencies outperformed due to positive terms of trade shock with higher commodity prices combined with many Latam central banks having gotten well ahead of the Fed in hiking interest rates, especially Brazil," said Gordon Bowers, analyst at Columbia Threadneedle’s emerging markets team. "Plus, they're geographically more isolated from spillovers due to the war in Ukraine given relatively limited direct trade links with Russia or Ukraine." U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine four weeks into Russia's invasion. Commodity prices, sent soaring by supply disruptions from the war, rose again with no progress peace talks. "We are continuing to see a rotation into other EM assets from investors exiting Russian assets," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. The Brazilian real jumped 1.5% against the dollar and has added 6.6% this month. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said inflation should peak in April, adding that the short-term figure would be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers. Mexico's peso firmed 0.5% ahead of a rate decision Thursday where the central bank is expected to implement a 50-basis-point rate hike. "Mexico's currency is more exposed to the U.S. rate hikes that are just beginning, and being a net oil importer tends to hurt Mexico's external accounts - so the central bank will continue to adopt a more hawkish tone," Ferrarezi said. Chile's peso was flat. Its policy meeting is due next week after the central bank in January enacted its largest rate hike in 20 years, lifting the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 5.5%. Argentina is likely to hike its own benchmark interest rate again in April if inflation remains high, a source said, signaling more tightening after a 200 basis point raise this week. Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's official statistics agency said on Wednesday, well below market expectations, while its economy expanded 10.3% in 2021 and 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, roughly in line with estimates. Meanwhile, Russia plans to resume some stock trading on Thursday after a near monthlong hiatus, with 33 rouble securities to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. However, non-residents will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 14.53% as of March 18, its highest since November 2015, said the economy ministry, as the battered rouble sent prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions. Egypt has asked for the International Monetary Fund's support to implement a comprehensive economic programme, the IMF said. The Egyptian Pound rose 0.7% against the dollar, after the government let it depreciate by 14% on Monday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1933 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1139.61 0.72 MSCI LatAm 2599.20 1.45 Brazil Bovespa 117414.51 0.12 Mexico IPC 55048.84 -1.21 Chile IPSA 4840.49 -0.98 Argentina MerVal 89858.54 -0.346 Colombia COLCAP 1576.79 1.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8370 1.61 Mexico peso 20.1906 0.39 Chile peso 792.5 0.00 Colombia peso 3779.51 -0.61 Peru sol 3.765 0.29 Argentina peso 110.1700 -0.09 (interbank) Argentina peso 198 1.52 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jonathan Oatis)

MARKETS ・ 28 DAYS AGO