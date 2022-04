RESERVE — Ranked No. 3 in Division IV, the Riverside Academy softball teams defeated No. 14 Ouachita Christian 14-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. Junior Lea St. Pierre went two for three and had the final RBI to seal the regional round win on Tuesday evening. Sophomore Amber Palermo earned the win at the mound, striking out four.

RESERVE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO