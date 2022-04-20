ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Midlick named Women’s Basketball Head Coach at D2 Arkansas-Monticello

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas-Monticello’s Director of Athletics Hud Jackson announced the hiring of David Midlick as the new head women’s basketball coach. Midlick will lead Monticello’s program after coaching at both NCAA Division I and Division II levels. “We are extremely happy about our new Women’s Basketball Coach David...

