Manhattan, KS

Wefald 1st, MHS boys golf 4th at Shawnee Mission NW

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Manhattan High’s Jonathan Wefald takes a swing from the hole 9 fairway at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Jonathan Wefald took first individually Monday to lead the Manhattan High boys’ golf team to a fourth-place finish at the 16-team tournament at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Wefald shot a 73 — which matched his second-place score from last week — to lead the field. It was his first time topping a tournament leader board this season.

The Indians shot a 321 as a team, which is their second-best score this year.

Shawnee Mission East took first at 306, Olathe West was second at 311 and Olathe South was third at 318.

Tate Reid came in 12th at 80 for Manhattan. Miles Braxmeyer tied for 29th at 83, Owen Kandt tied for 36th at 85, Grant Snowden tied for 48th at 88 and Kaiden Siebert finished 64th at 93.

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

