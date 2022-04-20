ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends pay tribute to ‘passionate’ slain Queens mom Orsolya Gaal

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Friends this week mourned Queens stabbing victim Orsolya Gaal as a “passionate” mother involved in her sons’ schooling — and whose brutal slaying was a “terrible loss” to the community.

Gaall, 51 — who police say was stabbed 58 times inside her family’s Tudor-style home in Forest Hills early Saturday — was a doting mother to her two sons, ages 17 and 13, friends said.

“I’ll always remember how passionate you were about your boys and their education,” riend David S. Lee wrote on Facebook.

“I’m so sorry about how you left this world but I hope you find peace in the afterlife. Your boys are so lucky to have you as a Mom. RIP.”

Adele Friedman D’Man, who claimed to be Gaal’s friend of 15 years, wrote in another post that she had recently spoken to her and it was “so hard to fathom” her savage murder.

“It’s so hard to fathom this… We were on the phone together just days ago speaking about Colleges… No no no .. My heart is broken,” she wrote.

“Your boys are so lucky to have you as a Mom,” David S. Lee wrote on Orsolya Gaal’s Facebook page.
Facebook
Mourners posted “Rest in peace” messages in Orsolya Gaal’s native Hungarian.
Facebook

Dozens of mourners have posted “Rest in peace” messages in Gaal’s native Hungarian, writing “Nyugodj békében” on her Facebook page.

Others expressed their feelings of shock and disbelief.

“This is so unbelievably sad and horrific!” Carolina Slattery wrote. “Rip dear Orsolya, may the lord have you in his glory! Our prayers and thoughts to her whole family!”

Police say Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times inside her family’s Tudor-style home in Forest Hills.
Kevin C. Downs

Cecilia Shi recalled some of her final conversations with her friend of over a decade.

“You are the most beautiful and kindest woman!” she wrote. “I will Miss you!!! Can’t believe we have been talking about our puppies for the last two months.”

Another friend, Denise Vécsey Cavanagh, recounted how Gaal prayed for her young daughter during a time of crisis a few years ago, and how now she was praying for Gaal’s family to overcome this tragedy.

Cecilia Shi recalled some of her final conversations with her friend of over a decade.
Facebook
“This is so unbelievably sad and horrific!” Carolina Slattery wrote.
Facebook

“I did not want to have to repay your kindness this way,” Cavanagh added.

Kevin Keating described Gaal as a “lovely woman” and wrote that her death was a “terrible loss to our community.”

Investigators are looking to question an unnamed handyman with whom the married mom apparently had had an affair, and who knew where the Gaal family kept a spare key on their property, police sources told The Post.

Given the particularly brutal nature of the crime, police suspect Orsolya Gaal’s slaying was personal and driven by anger.
Kevin C. Downs

Police have said Gaal was knifed to death at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the front part of her home on Juno Street, and her body was carried down to the basement.

From there, the killer stuffed the woman’s corpse inside a black Bauer hockey bag and dragged the bloody parcel about five blocks .

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told The Post that police believe the killer knew Gaal because there were no signs of a break-in. Given the particularly brutal nature of the crime, cops suspect the slaying was personal and driven by anger toward the victim.

Kevin Keating called Orsolya Gaal’s death a “terrible loss to our community.”
Facebook
Adele Friedman D’Man wrote, “My heart is broken.”
Facebook

But a source said the murder did not appear to be premeditated because it was carried out in a sloppy manner , leaving a trail of DNA evidence.

Gaal’s 13-year-old son was home when police officers went to the house Saturday morning after his mother’s body was discovered by a man walking his dog. The boy was upstairs at the time, and there is no indication he left the house at any time overnight, sources said.

Gaal’s husband and 17-year-old son were out of state on a college tour at the time.

Slain Queens mom Orsolya Gaal was married with two children.
Facebook/Orsolya Gaal

Investigators are looking to speak with several men Gaal had been texting with before her death.

