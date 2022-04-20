ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Wind, rain, and thunderstorms to give way to breezy clear Saturday in Jacksonville

By Scott Nunn
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
The rains and thunderstorms are expected to take a pause Friday night through Saturday, providing an ideal spring day for Illinois. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The wind, rain and scattered thunderstorms in Jacksonville will make way for a nearly perfect day Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and scattered thunderstorms are forecasted for Wednesday, Thursday and during the day on Friday with daily highs bumping from mid-50s Wednesday to a high of 80° Friday.

The showers and thunderstorms on Friday are expected to subside in the afternoon, with the remainder of the day being mostly cloudy. Overnight Friday the clouds move in, holding the temperature around 63°.

The week's soggy forecast sets the perfect stage for Saturday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 82° and breezy. Enjoy the day, because showers are expected to move back in for Sunday, and next week's temps drop to a high in the low 60s.

