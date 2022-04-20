Secret Service fatally shoots burglar at Peruvian ambassador’s DC home

Secret Service agents shot and killed a burglar at the home of the Peruvian ambassador to the US in Washington on Wednesday morning, the agency confirmed to The Post.

A spokesperson that the unidentified intruder was shot “following a confrontation” at the home in northwest DC, near the Maryland line.

No other injuries were reported. Officials said the ambassador, Hugo de Zela Martínez, was home with his wife at the time of the incident.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the Secret Service was called to the residence just after 8 a.m. for a “burglary in progress.”

The suspect had “smashed out several windows” in the back of the house and was “holding a metal stake” when he was confronted, Contee said.

The agents initially deployed Tasers, then fired their service weapons when the stun guns had no effect, according to the chief.

The unidentified intruder was shot “following a confrontation.”WTTGThe Secret Service also is responsible for securing foreign embassies and diplomatic residences. WTTGOfficials said the ambassador, Hugo de Zela Martínez, was home with his wife at the time of the incident.Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesThe agents initially deployed Tasers, then fired their service weapons.WTTGA look inside the ambassador’s home. WTTG

Contee added that he had no information about the suspect other than that he appeared to be in his late 20s or 30s. It was unclear whether the suspect knew the house was the residence of a foreign diplomat.

In addition to protecting presidents, vice presidents, former presidents and their families, the Secret Service is responsible for securing foreign embassies and diplomatic residences.