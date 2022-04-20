ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Secret Service fatally shoots burglar at Peruvian ambassador’s DC home

By Callie Patteson, Lee Brown
New York Post
 1 day ago

Secret Service agents shot and killed a burglar at the home of the Peruvian ambassador to the US in Washington on Wednesday morning, the agency confirmed to The Post.

A spokesperson that the unidentified intruder was shot “following a confrontation” at the home in northwest DC, near the Maryland line.

No other injuries were reported. Officials said the ambassador, Hugo de Zela Martínez, was home with his wife at the time of the incident.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the Secret Service was called to the residence just after 8 a.m. for a “burglary in progress.”

The suspect had “smashed out several windows” in the back of the house and was “holding a metal stake” when he was confronted, Contee said.

The agents initially deployed Tasers, then fired their service weapons when the stun guns had no effect, according to the chief.

Contee added that he had no information about the suspect other than that he appeared to be in his late 20s or 30s. It was unclear whether the suspect knew the house was the residence of a foreign diplomat.

In addition to protecting presidents, vice presidents, former presidents and their families, the Secret Service is responsible for securing foreign embassies and diplomatic residences.

Public Safety
The Week

Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

Hunter Biden, President Biden's remaining son, is living in a rented four-bedroom "resort-style" home in Malibu, California, and the nearest property his Secret Service detail could secure was a $30,000-a-month six-bedroom mansion with ocean views and a "castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar," ABC News reports, citing the mansion's listing and sources familiar with the matter.
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

