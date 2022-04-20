ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles in Blue as She Says Goodbye to Black-ish

By Alexandra Schonfeld
People
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTracee Ellis Ross is saying goodbye to Black-ish in style!. The 49-year-old actress arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday in a curve-hugging, knee length periwinkle dress adorned with blue and yellow feathers on its long sleeves. Ross completed the look with complementary yellow pumps and a sleek bun with two face-framing...

people.com

Comments / 2

Related
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Get Emotional Over Final ‘black-ish’ Scene (VIDEO)

The end is near for the long-running ABC sitcom black-ish (which finales on April 19) and for TV Guide Magazine‘s recent cover story this reporter had the honor of talking to creator Kenya Barris, showrunner Courtney Lilly and most of the cast. And it seemed like a good time to also get stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross together to talk about playing married couple Dre and Rainbow Johnson.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Scribner
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Miles Brown
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's. The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wesley Snipes’ Kids: Meet The Star’s 5 Children & Their Mothers

The ‘Blade’ star has five kids between his two marriages. Find out more about all five of Wesley Snipes’ kids here!. Wesley Snipes, 59, has been a movie icon for over 30 years. Since his first big screen appearance in the Goldie Hawn sports comedy Wildcats in 1986, he’s gone on to star in tons of classic, beloved including the crime drama New Jack City and the sci-fi thriller Blade. Throughout his career, Wesley has been married twice. His first wife was April Dubois from 1985 to 1990, whom he had his eldest son with, and his current wife Nakyung “Nikki” Park, whom he has four kids with. Wesley has opened up about how fatherhood affected the way that he played the character General Izzi in the comedy Coming 2 America in a March 2021 interview with Fatherly. “General Izzi is a reflection of my children and their influence and impact on me. The timing, humor, the way they played things, the nuances. What you’re seeing in my joy is a reflection of them and their effect on me,” he said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Bishop TD Jakes Says This Is The Most Crippling Sin Society Is Dealing With Today

Bishop TD Jakes is releasing his next two Lifetime films under his Seven Deadly Sins Saga banner and will unravel all of the ins and outs of Wrath and Greed. Sitting alongside Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson as executive producers, the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anthology, based on the books by Victoria Christopher Murray, will debut on Lifetime on April 16 and April 23.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Diana Ross Had 2 ‘Baby Loves’ in Her Life! Meet Ex-Husbands Robert Ellis Silberstein and Arne Naess Jr.

Icon Diana Ross has learned a thing or two about love. In 1971, she married her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, just one year after she released her first self-titled studio album, Diana Ross. However, their romance didn’t last long because they got divorced in 1977. After they split up, the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” musician went on to marry businessman Arne Naess Jr. in 1985. Their marriage lasted longer, but they ultimately separated 15 years later in 2000.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ish#Design#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Donald Glover hires Obama daughter for new series

Malia Obama’s celebrity as the eldest daughter of beloved former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, may have accelerated her entrance into Hollywood. But her talent as a writer, according to TV show producer and writer Donald Glover, kept her in the building. Glover, who created the...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

249K+
Followers
43K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy