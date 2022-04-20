ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information...

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. HELENA AND EASTERN EAST FELICIANA PARISHES At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clinton, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Felps and Darlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Escambia River Near Century. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17 feet, Considerable flooding of lowlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:05 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River near Shiocton. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, There is minor flooding in the Shiocton area including the city park and boat landing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Thursday was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Thursday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.9 Thu 9 am CDT 15.6 15.5 15.3
CASS COUNTY, IL
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
West Feliciana Parish, LA
Louisiana State
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 01 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 01. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening to a crest of 48.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 30. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.0 Thu 10 am CD 46.7 47.3 47.9
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 01 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 01. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area and Raft Creek Bottoms inundated. Roads in the bottoms are flooded. At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Saturday morning, April 23rd. It will then fall to 21.9 feet by Monday, April 25th. The river will fall below flood stage just after midnight Saturday, April 30th. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.3 Thu 9 AM 21.8 22.0 22.0 22.0 7 AM 4/23
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 01 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 01. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening to a crest of 48.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 30. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.0 Thu 10 am CD 46.7 47.3 47.9
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30 feet, Roads along the east side of the river near Jackson begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.1 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Arkadelphia. * WHEN...From this morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Farmland along the river begins to flood. Water over State Highway 7 and 51 at railroad underpass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet Thursday afternoon, April 21st. The river will fall to 16.1 feet by Friday morning, April 22nd. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Arkadelphia 17.0 16.7 Thu 8 AM 15.7 13.7 12.3 16.9 1 PM 4/21
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.8 feet early Saturday afternoon, April 23rd, then fall to 28.7 feet just after midnight Monday, April 25th. The river will fall to 28.1 feet Sunday, May 1st. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.5 Thu 9 AM 28.6 28.8 28.8 28.8 1 PM 4/23
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 68.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 70.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 49.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday and continue rising to 30.6 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.8 Thu 9 am CDT 16.5 16.5 16.4
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Flood Warning issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald; Newton FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1005 AM CDT, Flooding is ongoing or expected due to runoff from rainfall early this morning in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain had fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Elkhorn Creek at Highway CC, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110, Hickory Creek at Coler RD and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Neosho, Cassville, Seneca, Anderson, Goodman, Purdy, Seligman and Exeter. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 83.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 84.4 feet just after midnight Saturday, April 23rd, and will fall to 84.3 the evening of Sunday, April 24th. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.8 Thu 8 AM 84.2 84.4 84.4 84.4 1 AM 4/23
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday and continue rising to 30.6 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:35 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.6 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

