El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: 90s with gusty winds in the afternoon

By Roxy Van Ruiten
 1 day ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s!☀️ Happy Humpday!🌹🌸💐🌺🌷🌻🌼

We are looking at another day in the 90s here in the Borderland! Same as yesterday, breezy in the morning, gusty in the afternoon.

We are expecting winds up to 15-25mph but gusting up 40mph later in the afternoon.💨🍃

Still a nice day overall with those warm temperatures and we are continuing to see some very dry conditions, but not for long!

We are forecasting some rain next week!☔️ Finally! That will be the first time we see rain in the whole month of April! Our soil will finally get some moisture! Ruidoso might see some rain as well so that is very good news and will definitely help out those firefighters contain 100% of that ongoing fire.

Expect back to back windy days this entire weekend, cold front will move in on Saturday dropping us down the 80s, 78 on Monday with 10% chance of rain, 20% on Tuesday, back to 90s next Thursday!☀️

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!!😇

