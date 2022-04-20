ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Wayne telecommunications firm rebrands as Hidalgo & Co.

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresenting the company’s next evolution, and as a reflection of the way the company operates, Wayne-based telecommunications agency Hidalgo Communications on Tuesday said it rebranded as Hidalgo & Co. The first strategic relationship agency focused on the technology and telecommunications industries, it said...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

New VC firm Baukunst spools up to invest in ‘creative technologists’

The “cultural change” Baukunst is referring to is the big shift of Gen Z joining the workforce and decision-making power shifting toward the millenial generation. It also highlights collaborative and remote work, erosion of trust in large institutions and the attention economy. Finally, the firm is keeping an eye on how customer demand is shifting in response to climate change and other big societal shifts. On the technology side, the firm is particularly interested in companies that are leveraging toolkits and shifts in computing capacity, including the ubiquitous availability of cloud-based AI, blockchain and crypto protocols, and the proliferation of edge computing and — on the hardware side — the availability of system-on-a-chip systems making AI & ML technologies available in every device. Baukunst also has a specific interest in manufacturing, supply-chain, mass customization and the availability of cheap and capable sensors that makes the next-generation IoT solutions easier and faster to develop and deploy.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Restaurant Tech Platform Foodics Raises $170M

Saudi restaurant tech firm Foodics has raised $170 million in a Series C round, the company announced on its website Wednesday (April 20). According to the announcement, the funding will support Foodics’ expansion regionally and internationally, including its merger and acquisition strategy. In addition, the company will use the new capital to launch and scale FinTech, micro-lending and supply chain management initiatives, while also working on expanding into non-food micro-retail outlets.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Alta Expands Nikola Dealer Network To Arizona

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has secured the Arizona sales and service territory for Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA). Deal terms not disclosed. The arrangement expands Alta's dealer territory with Nikola beyond the NY, NJ, eastern PA, and New England markets and replaces Empire Transport in Arizona. The first Nikola...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Business
Variety

Endeavor Content Pacts With Hugh Marks, Carl Fennessy to Launch Dreamchaser Australian Studio

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor Content has given its backing to high-profile executives Hugh Marks and Carl Fennessy as they launch Dreamchaser. The new Sydney-based venture styles itself as Australia’s first full-service film and TV production and distribution studio. Marks is the former head of Nine Entertainment, the TV group that swallowed Fairfax Media and took full ownership of local streamer Stan. Fennessy was the co-founder of Endemol Shine Australia. The pair describe their ambition as establishing, “a collection of creative partnerships across the scripted, factual and entertainment genres under one portfolio, with a focus on driving global projects...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Gupshup acquires conversational AI platform AskSid

Conversational AI engagement technology provider Gupshup has acquired Bengaluru, India-based AskSid for an undisclosed amount. AskSid provides conversational artificial intelligence technology to global e-commerce brands, including AkzoNobel, Danone, Wolford, Akris and Himalaya Wellness. Its AI-powered conversations support businesses in 25 countries serving over 100 languages. “Conversational commerce is about to...
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Accelerating The Automotive Logistics Market In The US

The automotive industry is in the midst of a significant overhaul. In the next few years, we'll see substantial changes in how cars are manufactured, how they are sold, and how they are driven - or how they drive themselves. The top trends driving this transformation include new technologies and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidalgo Communications#Hidalgo Co
pymnts

Billtrust’s KeyBank Partnership Now Includes B2B Invoice Delivery

B2B automation and integrated payments platform Billtrust has expanded its Business Payment Network (BPN) provider relationship with KeyBank with the addition of B2B invoice delivery on top of capturing payments and processing remittance data through a digital lockbox. The expanded relationship means KeyBank can deliver invoices to more than 170...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Chipotle Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Tech Startups

Chipotle is investing $50 million into a venture capital fund to aid tech startups that focus on operations. Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner joined Cheddar News to talk about how the fast-casual chain is innovating its brand strategy with the fund. "We look for technologies that elevate the human experience, and that human experience can occur with our customers as they come into our restaurants and very importantly our employees as well," he said.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google opens product development center in Nairobi, its first in Africa

Google said its will hire over 100 tech talent including software engineers, researchers and designers over the next two years to help solve difficult and technical challenges, such as improving the smartphone experience for people in Africa, or building a more reliable internet infrastructure, said Google VP for products, Suzanne Frey.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Transplace adds LTL pooling to truckload consolidation program

Third-party logistics provider Transplace has launched a program to create full truckload movements out of multiple LTL shipments moving across North America, including Canada and Mexico. Under the initiative, Transplace will consolidate LTL traffic at various pooling points and build the freight into full truckload shipments for a point-to-point linehaul...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

AWS launches new $30M accelerator program aimed at minority founders

From a diversity standpoint, the venture capital financing landscape remains incredibly imbalanced. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders — who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with — have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase. The current system capitalizes women and minority founders at 80% less than businesses overall. But miraculously, about 80% of investors believe that minority and women business owners get the capital they deserve — spotlighting the disconnect.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu to Supply 5G Massive MIMO Radios for Meta's Evenstar O-RAN Program

Fujitsu Network Communications is collaborating with Meta Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of open radio access network (Open RAN) technologies worldwide. Under the agreement, Fujitsu will contribute 5G massive MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) Radio Units (RU) as part of Evenstar, a program by Meta Connectivity and global industry partners to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN technologies, compliant with 3GPP specifications. The RUs will be tested, validated and listed on the TIP Exchange Marketplace in the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Life Itself health conference

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's vice president of health Dr. Sumbul Desai will talk about the company's medical research at the 2022 Life Itself conference — which also features John Sculley.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TechCrunch

Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

But as the SaaS model continues to gain prominence, particularly in the enterprise, businesses are facing challenges in managing their sprawling subscriptions. In a survey commissioned by Productiv (which admittedly has a horse in the race, given that it sells products to manage SaaS services), close to half of enterprise IT departments said they spent an inordinate amount of time provisioning and managing SaaS apps. Beyond becoming time sinks, SaaS apps can also pose a security threat. Eighty-five percent of companies responding to a 2021 Adaptive Shield report believe SaaS misconfiguration is a top threat vector for their organization.
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
hackernoon.com

The Founder & CEO of Kudigo Talks About Tech Startups in Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, carved out of a need to excel and make an impact. Over the span of 10 years, he has started and exited 2 Tech startups in Ghana, each focused on developing software solutions solving problems peculiar to the African terrain, while at the same time offering a global appeal.
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

N.W.A. Founding Member, Arabian Prince, Reimagines The Future of Healthcare With The World’s First Medical Metaverse

Arabian Prince, one of the founding members of the hip-hop group N.W.A., collaborates with numerous health consumers and experts in medicine, business, and technology to launch the world’s first medical metaverse, known as MdDao. Born Kim Renard Nazel, the Compton rapper describes himself as a technology nerd. Prince is...
ENTERTAINMENT
beckershospitalreview.com

New Product Launch: Surgical Directions Introduces Merlin Analytics

Hospitals can maximize their investment in surgical services by leveraging analytics insights from Merlin. As healthcare evolves, hospitals are constantly searching for ways to make their services more efficient and data-enabled. This is particularly true in the operating room (OR), where operational reporting has not kept pace with the dizzying speed of clinical innovation. Surgical Directions’ Merlin analytics platform helps bring ORs into the modern era by distilling our decades of clinical insight into easy-to-understand visualizations and monitoring tools for managing OR performance and maximizing results.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy