ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Video shows NC trooper take Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license in Cleveland County

By Mike Andrews
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1448qN_0fEjjeSy00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has obtained North Carolina Highway Patrol dashcam video showing a traffic stop involving Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) after he was pulled over in Cleveland County in March and charged with driving with a revoked license.

Cawthorn, a Henderson County Republican representing North Carolina’s 11 th Congressional district, was pulled over on March 3 – the third time the politician had been stopped since October 2021.

Secretly recorded call adds to controversy swirling around Madison Cawthorn

The first traffic stop came on October 18, 2021, on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County for driving 89 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

Cawthorn was pulled over again on January 8, 2022 , on US 74 in Polk County for driving 87 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The representative was driving a white, 20098 Dodge in both stops.

On March 3 , Cawthorn was pulled over again. Authorities said he was driving on US 74B around 10:30 p.m. in Cleveland County in a 2019 Toyota pickup that went left of center.

During the stop, investigators learned that Cawthorn’s license had been revoked.

In the dashcam video, a North Carolina trooper informs approached the truck and told Cawthorn his tag was expired. He took his driver’s license back to the cruiser and ran it through the system.

That is when the trooper discovered the license had been revoked due to an “out-of-state” ticket.

“Unfortunately, I’ve gotta take your license,” the trooper said to the congressman at the driver’s-side window, explaining there was a “pickup order.”

“Is that so?” said Cawthorn in reply.

The audio in the video is inaudible at times, but an unidentified woman in the passenger seat exits the vehicle and carries Cawthorn’s wheelchair to his side of the vehicle.

Cawthorn gets into the chair and goes toward the passenger side while telling the patrolman to “have a good night.”

He was charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license.

Adams, Cawthorn, other members of Congress sanctioned by Russia

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that Cawthorn was charged with driving with a revoked license in 2017 in Buncombe County. That charge was later dismissed.

After the incident in March, a representative for Cawthorn told Queen City News that the congressman expects “the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11.”

A court date for his incident in Cleveland County is May 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Polk County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, NC
State
North Carolina State
Cleveland County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Buncombe County, NC
County
Polk County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Madison, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Queen City News#Republican#Dodge
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Toyota
WSPA 7News

Man charged with shooting woman, leaving her in ditch

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch. According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies said a woman called around […]
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy