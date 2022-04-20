ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Van Morrison tour 2022 begins: How to buy tickets, dates, schedule

By Matt Levy
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Audiences may have recently heard Van Morrison’s music in Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning film “Belfast.”. Now, you can see the “Brown Eyed Girl” singer live in concert on his sprawling international tour. That includes stops at Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion on Thursday, Sept. 8 and New...

