Odessa, TX

Odessa man sentenced to 9 years for hitting girlfriend with cellphone

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he hit his former girlfriend with a cellphone. On Tuesday, Rey Arevalo, 32, was found guilty by a jury of Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to court documents, on May 14th, 2021 Arevalo hit his girlfriend on the head with his hand. Later that year on August 8th, Arevalo took a cellphone and hit his girlfriend with it causing injuries. In fact, jail records indicated Arevalo was arrested for assault in 2017 as well as multiple times in 2021.

In addition to a jail sentence, the jury also imposed a $5,000 fine.

ABC Big 2 News

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around 12:23 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
