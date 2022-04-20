Odessa man sentenced to 9 years for hitting girlfriend with cellphone

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he hit his former girlfriend with a cellphone. On Tuesday, Rey Arevalo, 32, was found guilty by a jury of Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to court documents, on May 14th, 2021 Arevalo hit his girlfriend on the head with his hand. Later that year on August 8th, Arevalo took a cellphone and hit his girlfriend with it causing injuries. In fact, jail records indicated Arevalo was arrested for assault in 2017 as well as multiple times in 2021.

In addition to a jail sentence, the jury also imposed a $5,000 fine.

