The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Big data equals big money these days, so it's no surprise that Fortune 500 companies are putting higher emphasis than ever on keeping their systems safe from online instruction. That means sizeable, steady packets for those specialized enough to keep up with the latest cyberthreats. Still, the biggest challenge to budding cybersecurity experts doesn't come from hackers. Instead, it's passing the certification exams that qualify them for the job in the first place.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO