Baxter Springs, KS

UPDATE: Baxter Springs, KS shooting suspect caught near Springfield

By Luke Sachetta
 1 day ago

Update

Shawn Houston prior booking photo

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A southeast Kansas shooting suspect is in custody after a pursuit in the Springfield area late Tuesday night.

Shawn Houston, 38, was wanted on an outstanding Attempted Murder warrant stemming from Monday’s shooting in rural Baxter Springs which left a man injured (below).

Authorities in Greene County, Missouri spotted and attempted to stop Houston in the vehicle he was in until he fled. That’s when a pursuit began with Houston eventually wrecking his vehicle before being apprehended.

Houston remains in Greene County Jail pending extradition to Kansas.

A Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office shared more information about the arrest.

Original

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Southeast Kansas authorities are seeking a shooting suspect.

HSPD: 2 facing charges in kidnapping of 17-year-old in Hot Springs

Just after midnight Monday, a shooting victim was found west of Baxter Springs. The 41-year-old was taken to Cherokee County EMS to a Joplin hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Since their investigation, detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Shawn Houston for allegations of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Houston is considered armed and dangerous, therefore citizens are urged to not make contact with him and instead contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 620-429-3992, 620-848-3000 or submit a tip anonymously by texting 888777.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

