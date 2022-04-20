WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Mercy

APRIL 20 – Meet Mercy!

Mercy is a sweet guy he’s about a year old.

Mercy loves toys and will keep you on your feet all day long!

He’s also great with other cats and pets.

He is available at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.

