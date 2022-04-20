ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Mercy

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9WDP_0fEjhi4I00

APRIL 20 – Meet Mercy!

Mercy is a sweet guy he’s about a year old.

Mercy loves toys and will keep you on your feet all day long!

He’s also great with other cats and pets.

He is available at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Pets & Animals
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Sports
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: On Angels’ Wings

Tracy McGonigle, Esq., Board Member and Humane Investigator. 6500 Northwest Highway (Route 14), Crystal Lake Plaza, 2D. April 30th from 6:30 p.m. – midnight. Featuring “Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama”, DJ, dinner, open bar, dancing, raffles, cork pull and more! Tickets: $75. Hickory Hall. 406...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - April 14, 2022

I am Bentley, a big guy. I am a very outgoing and friendly boy who absolutely loves my special diet treats. I have a severe skin allergy to any protein besides pork, so we have him on Purina Pro Plan Hypoallergenic (HA) Hydrolyzed food as well as HA specific treats. I am crate trained and can be for hours. It is highly recommended that I go to a home with older children as I am not a big fan of hugs or grabbing. I have shown to be dog friendly with other dogs.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Binghamton Agway#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
lovemeow.com

Cat Found Wandering on Snowy Roads is So Happy to Have Her Kittens Out of the Cold

A cat who was found wandering on snowy roads, is so happy to have her kittens out of the cold. About a month ago, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), was notified about a cat running around outside in the snow. "I received a message from a fellow rescuer asking if I could take in a very pregnant cat from the streets," Mellissa told Love Meow.
ANIMALS
KPEL 96.5

Putting Your Dog Down: Your Final Gift to Your Pet

It's never easy when the time comes to make the decision. Mannie is a good girl. For the past 15 years, she has dutifully barked at the mailman, kept the yard clear of squirrels, and gave great full-body snuggles when she slept in the bed with me. She is quick...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
WTNH

New Haven police promote pet adoption on National Puppy Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Puppy Day and city leaders in New Haven are using it as an opportunity to promote pet adoption and volunteering at the city’s animal shelter. The Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter takes in several hundred dogs and cats every year and conducts about 1,000 investigations and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
The Register-Guard

Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County

Meet handsome Cooper, a 4-year-old polite, sweet boy ready to live his best life. Cooper would thrive in an active family that will take him on lots of adventures and give him plenty of play time. He enjoys zooming around in the yard, sniffing all the sniffs and playing with toys. He loves going for walks and is a very gentle pup. He would make a wonderful family dog as long as little ones can respect his space. A volunteer said, “He's so polite on our walks and loves playing fetch with the stuffed toys."
LANE COUNTY, OR
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy