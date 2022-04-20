ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

Repeat offenders stealing guns from unlocked cars in CLT

fox46.com
 1 day ago

Charlotte Police are working closely with the District Attorney's Office to get repeat offenders off the streets, the department said during a Wednesday news conference. Repeat...

www.fox46.com

North Platte Telegraph

Police officer in Nebraska Panhandle accused of stealing guns from department

SCOTTSBLUFF -- Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested a Minatare police officer who they say stole weapons from the department. The patrol said Bryan Martinez, 32, was arrested at his home in Gering on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking and issuing or passing a bad check.
GERING, NE
WCNC

CMPD: Suspects in violent crimes are stealing guns from cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is pleading with the public to properly secure their vehicles and belongings, including guns and cell phones, as officers combat a rising rate of thefts from vehicles. "I'm tired of coming to this podium and talking about the same issue when we...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

‘Terrifying’: Couple says officers pulled them over with guns drawn in case of mistaken identity

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Charlotte couple told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon they are shaken and upset after they were pulled over in a terrifying case of mistaken identity. Huntersville police said the circumstances were unfortunate. Their officers were responding to a call Saturday night about someone shooting at a home when they passed a car matching the description coming from the direction of the shooting.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
The Independent

Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
