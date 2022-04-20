She Went On A Date With A Guy And Left Early After She Saw That He Lied About His Height

A 27-year-old woman put herself on a dating app in the hopes of finding Mr. Right. She ended up matching with a guy that she began talking to.

She found it easy to speak to this guy, and she would frequently find herself talking to him basically all day long about a variety of different things.

"Casually, the question about height came up, and I told him that I was short at 5'2'" and he told me that he was 5'6"," she explained.

"I was really excited for this date because, to be honest, I could see a potential even though we've only been chatting through text."

She picked out her outfit for their date and decided to wear wedge boots that weren't exceptionally tall.

The evening of her date arrived; she was going out for dinner and then a movie with this guy. As soon as she got to dinner, she could clearly see that he completely lied to her about his height.

He was shorter than she was, and she felt that she towered above him.

"I was literally standing over him and I am 5'2" and I am only wearing short boot wedges," she said.

"I was kind of freaking out a little bit by the fact that he had lied about his actual height. Height...weight, size does not matter to me I just do not like liars."

Look! - stock.adobe.com

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

She decided to ditch her date early after not spending that much time with him since she could not get over the fact that he lied to her about how tall he is.

She ended up asking her friends if it was wrong of her to ditch him like that on their date night, and her friends think that she should send him a text asking why he lied to her.

She took their advice and did text him, but she was dismayed to find that he kept insisting that he was really 5'6" even though she knew that he was not.

She decided to eventually stop texting him and then she blocked him. She really was expecting him to cave and say he did lie.

"A couple of my friends told me that I am being dramatic about it and that I shouldn't have stopped talking to him even though he had lied about his height," she continued.

"I told them over and over and it didn't matter about his height, it had mattered when he had continued to lie about it."

Do you think she has every right to be upset by this?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.