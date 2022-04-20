Apple Music now offers DJ mixes in spatial audio

Thanks to recent innovations in Bluetooth and Wifi streaming technology, there aren’t nearly as many obstacles as there used to be in terms of getting a whole-home hi-fi audio system. You no longer need lots of space, or even money necessarily. Whether you’re looking for something that can play music in the kitchen while operating as a surround sound speaker in the living room, or a system that can play both inside and outside, or something that can do both, there’s a multi room audio system on the market for you. As you might expect, household brands such as Apple, Amazon and Sonos each offer unique multi room audio systems. While this can help narrow your search, finding the right set amongst the biggest players can still be a challenge because of the number of options available. The first thing you need to know about each system is what makes it unique in comparison to others.

