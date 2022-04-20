ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple Music now offers DJ mixes in spatial audio

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Music's spatial audio is now available for those who'd rather spend their nights at the club than the concert hall. The service is now offering DJ mixes in Dolby Atmos that promise a more immersive dance music experience — not quite like sweating through an all-night...

Comments / 0

