Zack Snyder shares photos from 'Rebel Moon' set: 'It's begun'

By Annie Martin
 1 day ago
April 20 (UPI) -- Zack Snyder has started production on his new film Rebel Moon.

The 56-year-old writer, director and producer shared a series of first photos from the set of the Netflix movie Tuesday on Twitter.

Rebel Moon is a Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa-inspired sci-fi film starring Djimon Hounsou.

The photos show Hounsou in costume as his character, General Titus, and also feature crew members filming near a spaceship-like structure.

"Day 1 #RebelMoon. It's begun," Snyder captioned the post.

Rebel Moon follows a young woman with a mysterious past as she recruits warriors from nearby planets to help a peaceful colony make a stand against the armies of the tyrannical regent Balisarius.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera and Corey Stoll will also star.

Snyder co-wrote the film and will also serve as director and executive producer. The director is also known for the films 300, Watchmen, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

