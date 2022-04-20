ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Love Island star Sharon Gaffka tells Nigel Farage she wants to become an MP

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19stdS_0fEjgUCH00

Former Love Islander tells Nigel Farage she wants to become MP

Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has told Nigel Farage that she wants to be an MP.

Since appearing on the ITV dating show last summer, Gaffka has led campaigns highlighting the dangers of drink spiking on nights out and online safety for women.

Appearing on Farage’s GB News show on Tuesday (19 April), the reality star and former civil servant sights set on the houses of parliament.

“I talk very passionately about spiking, about police prevention in spiking and things like that on social media and I get a lot of young men telling me I don’t know how to take a joke, I have no sense of humour,” she said. “I’m sorry, but this is not funny.”

Gaffka said that she wanted the government to improve education around drugs and consent in sex education.

Brexit Party leader Farage asked Gaffka what her future career ambitions were, saying: “You’ve clearly got the campaigning bit very firmly between your teeth. You’re very passionate about it.

“I would really love to see myself as a member of Parliament one day. I definitely see that as where my career’s going, or some kind of investigative journalism.

“I think definitely not standard influencer or things that you see from Love Islanders.”

Farage replied: “I think you have every chance of becoming an MP, I can spot them a mile off.”

Before she appeared on Love Island, Gaffka worked as an operations lead for the Department of Transport, as well as working on Brexit policy and for the Department of Health.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie Shock: Prince Andrew’s Daughter Arranged Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry’s Meeting? Princess Beatrice’s Sister Reportedly A Peacemaker

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s recent reunion surprised royal fans. After all, they have been urging the Duke of Sussex to visit his grandmother for months. Prince Harry also skipped Prince Philip’s memorial service weeks ago, and this would’ve been another perfect opportunity for him to reunite with the queen. However, Prince Harry and the queen’s meeting wouldn’t have been possible if not for Princess Eugenie.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brexit Party#Islanders#Uk#Love Islander#Itv#Gb News#Parliament
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth's Son Caught In $1.4 Million Scam? Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Reportedly Avoid Sarah Ferguson's Ex At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew has become a receiving end of criticisms and disparagements since he got involved in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Things even worsened when Virginia Giuffre claimed that the former husband of Sarah Ferguson s*xually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. The brother of Prince Charles,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Terminally ill mother told she ‘looks too good to have cancer’ by trolls

A terminally ill mother-of-three has shared her experience of receiving cruel abuse from strangers online who have accused her of looking “too good” to be suffering.On 10 May 2021, Jemma McGowan was told she had just one year to live after being diagnosed with advanced stage 4 ovarian cancer on 9 February the same year. The harrowing diagnosis came just weeks after the birth of her third child, Betty.Since then she has been documenting her battle with cancer on Instagram, which has opened her up to a torrent of abusive messages from users who claim she is “faking” her illness.The...
CANCER
Daily Mail

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis ADMITS shouting 'black lives don't matter' at woman and spitting at a pub worker in Southend seafront bust-up

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis today admitted yelling 'black lives don't matter' during an Essex seaside bust-up. The 30-year-old, who played Hayley Slater in the BBC soap from 2018 to 2019, had been accused of shouting the shocking insult during an altercation in Southend-on-Sea, Essex in July 2020. Jarvis, of Rainham,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ben Fogle reignites row with Guardian Editor-in-chief Katharine Viner over 2019 'privileged pain' jibe about David Cameron's late son Ivan - and urges her to 'be careful with words' in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's loss

Television star Ben Fogle has penned an emotional open letter to the Guardian's Editor-in-chief following the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy - two years after the paper used the term 'privileged pain' when commenting on the death of David Cameron's son Ivan. Manchester United star Ronaldo, 37, and his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

614K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy