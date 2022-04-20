Love Island star Sharon Gaffka tells Nigel Farage she wants to become an MP

Former Love Islander tells Nigel Farage she wants to become MP

Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has told Nigel Farage that she wants to be an MP.

Since appearing on the ITV dating show last summer, Gaffka has led campaigns highlighting the dangers of drink spiking on nights out and online safety for women.

Appearing on Farage’s GB News show on Tuesday (19 April), the reality star and former civil servant sights set on the houses of parliament.

“I talk very passionately about spiking, about police prevention in spiking and things like that on social media and I get a lot of young men telling me I don’t know how to take a joke, I have no sense of humour,” she said. “I’m sorry, but this is not funny.”

Gaffka said that she wanted the government to improve education around drugs and consent in sex education.

Brexit Party leader Farage asked Gaffka what her future career ambitions were, saying: “You’ve clearly got the campaigning bit very firmly between your teeth. You’re very passionate about it.

“I would really love to see myself as a member of Parliament one day. I definitely see that as where my career’s going, or some kind of investigative journalism.

“I think definitely not standard influencer or things that you see from Love Islanders.”

Farage replied: “I think you have every chance of becoming an MP, I can spot them a mile off.”

Before she appeared on Love Island, Gaffka worked as an operations lead for the Department of Transport, as well as working on Brexit policy and for the Department of Health.