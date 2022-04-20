ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump’s surgeon general condemns ‘single unelected judge’ who overturned mask mandate on planes

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXtU8_0fEjfzKT00

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Tuesday suggested the Florida federal judge who struck down the Centers for Disease Control’s mask mandate for planes, trains, and busses is a partisan who ruled out of animus for the Biden administration.

On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Mizelle issued a ruling invalidating the mandate on the grounds that the Centers for Disease Control’s authority to enforce “sanitation” rules was limited to rules regarding cleaning, and therefore could not be used to compel Americans to cover their faces to protect from disease.

While judges in any of the 94 US judicial districts technically have the power to issue orders that can bind the federal government in all 50 states, whether widespread use of such authority is wise is a matter that is often hotly debated among legal scholars.

Though he’s not a legal scholar, Dr Adams took to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh in on the matter.

“Remind me - which ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ explains to kids how a single unelected judge has the power to endanger their lives in public settings?” he wrote, before adding modified lyrics to the tune of “I’m Just a Bill” from the iconic ABC educational series: “I’m just a judge — I’m just a judge, and I’m hurting you cuz I’ve got a grudge”.

He later added that the “argument” he wanted to make was not if the judge had the power to issue a nationwide injunction against the mask mandate, but whether she should have done so “after taking into account all the variables and implications of the decision”.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Adams
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon General#Americans#Abc
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
MSNBC

Team Trump’s latest loss in a non-disclosure case is costly

When Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aid in Donald Trump’s White House, wrote a book about her experiences, the former president was more than disappointed. In fact, the Republican sued his former ally, insisting she’d signed a nondisclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign, and the book violated its terms.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

614K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy