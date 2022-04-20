Fluffy Hair FTW: 5 Celebs Embracing the Frizz￼

Frizzy hair gets a bad rap.

Since forever, we were taught to banish it at all costs. Opting for harsh chemicals, severely “snatched” hairstyles, or buying overpriced serums at the first signs of humidity has become our go-to lines of defense, hands down.

And yes, while more useful, less oppressive hair care methods like hydrating masks, cool water rinses and avoiding excessive friction will combat frizz as well, in most cases, its presence in textured strands has less to do with neglect and more to do with aesthetics. Our hair can have frizz and be healthy.

In fact, frizz is in and we should embrace the hell out of it!

Some of our favorite celebs are giving majorly carefree, fluffy-hair vibes this season.

First, scroll down for a little inspo…and then, start cutting your hair some slack.

1. Kerry Washington

Gently lifting the roots with a hair pick creates loads of fierce volume and height.

2. Corinne Bailey Rae

Easily copy the songbird’s signature cascading curls with a simple braid or twist-out styling pattern.

3. Tennille Murphy

Light-weight products and rod sets with minimal tension and low heat form billowy spirals.

4. Solange Knowles

The Queen of Cool-girl Frizz never disappoints. Complete the look with a few rows of brushed-out, textured clip-in hair extensions.

5. Naomi Campbell

Elevate your Bantu knot takedown with tousled, separated curls.

