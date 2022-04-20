ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Fluffy Hair FTW: 5 Celebs Embracing the Frizz￼

By Danielle Bennett
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxfL5_0fEjfMLU00

Frizzy hair gets a bad rap.

Since forever, we were taught to banish it at all costs. Opting for harsh chemicals, severely “snatched” hairstyles, or buying overpriced serums at the first signs of humidity has become our go-to lines of defense, hands down.

And yes, while more useful, less oppressive hair care methods like hydrating masks, cool water rinses and avoiding excessive friction will combat frizz as well, in most cases, its presence in textured strands has less to do with neglect and more to do with aesthetics. Our hair can have frizz and be healthy.

In fact, frizz is in and we should embrace the hell out of it!

Some of our favorite celebs are giving majorly carefree, fluffy-hair vibes this season.

First, scroll down for a little inspo…and then, start cutting your hair some slack.

1. Kerry Washington

Gently lifting the roots with a hair pick creates loads of fierce volume and height.

2. Corinne Bailey Rae

Easily copy the songbird’s signature cascading curls with a simple braid or twist-out styling pattern.

3. Tennille Murphy

Light-weight products and rod sets with minimal tension and low heat form billowy spirals.

4. Solange Knowles

The Queen of Cool-girl Frizz never disappoints. Complete the look with a few rows of brushed-out, textured clip-in hair extensions.

5. Naomi Campbell

Elevate your Bantu knot takedown with tousled, separated curls.

Danielle Bennett, a hairstylist of 19 years, is the owner of The Executive Lounge, a hair salon that caters to businesswomen, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. She specializes in natural hair care, haircuts, color, hair weaving and is certified in non-surgical hair replacement and hair extensions with the Great Lengths, Hairdreams and Invisitab hair companies, the leaders in hair additions. Danielle partners with her clients to provide customized services, while she pampers them with luxury products and professional, private accommodations. “The Executive Lounge is your home away from home; it is a tranquil, modern sanctuary where you matter. Your time is valued and your opinion counts. Why? Because you deserve it.” - Danielle Bennett

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

7 Cool-Girl Hair Trends to Steal From Celebrities

Nothing says, “Hello, spring!” like a hot, new ‘do. But, at the same time, there’s nothing more blasé than a hairstyle you’ve worn for too long. So, if yours needs a little Spring 2022 inspiration, allow us to help you shake things up!. Everything...
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

7 Flattering Haircuts To Try For Thin Hair

While full and thick hair is often celebrated, those with fine tresses should also be able to partake in chic haircuts, as there’s beauty in all hair textures. When you have naturally thin hair, be sure that your stylist shapes your hair so that your face and bone structure supports more bounce and volume. Even if flowing Farrah Fawcett-like tresses don’t run in your family, you can still achieve the look.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

10 Frizz-Fighting Hair Products That’ll Keep Humidity at Bay

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Many of us have been there: We step outside on a hot, humid day, only for our perfectly-coiffed hair to transform into a frizzy, static-y mess. While the common response is to blame the weather, the state of our hair can actually be at the root of the common hair concern. That’s because, if your hair is overly dry or damaged, it will absorb moisture wherever it can—including from the air. Alternatively, if you have super curly hair, it’s possible that the cuticles of your strands aren’t super tight and, as a result, can lift to let in moisture from the environment, leading to frizzy aftermath.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Kerry Washington
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
HAIR CARE
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Natural Hair#Hair Colour#Hair Extensions#Hair Styling#Kerrywashington#Instagram A
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Elle

Christie Brinkley Just Shared Her Top Beauty Tips for Women

Christie Brinkley does not play around when it comes to her beauty routine—and who could blame her. She’s the epitome of timeless beauty. The former supermodel and actress is known for her gorgeous makeup looks and flawless complexion, and fans are always eager to find out what beauty products she uses.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

This Is Jennifer Garner's $18 Trick for Getting Velvety, Plump Skin "Instantly"

If you asked me to choose who was more lovable, my cat or Jennifer Garner, I'd be stressed — but my cat recently threw up on my favorite shirt, and Jennifer Garner would never do that. It's tough to say, but she currently comes out on top, especially after I met the actress and long-time Neutrogena ambassador to discuss her anti-aging routine and favorite Hydro Boost products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Night Out After Baby With Nick Jonas. The name of the newest Jonas family addition is here. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, E! New confirms. She was born by surrogate on Jan. 15 in San Diego, according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy