Marshall County, IN

Marshall County sex offender accused of failing to register current employment

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A registered sex offender was arrested Monday after allegedly failing to register his current employment information, the...

abc57.com

Marshall County, IN
Marshall County, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman And Her Sisters Sentenced For Attempted Murder Of Ex Over Custody Issue

An Oklahoma woman and her two sisters have been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a failed plot to fatally shoot her ex over a custody issue. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Tierzah Mapson, 29, along with her two siblings Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, to prison after convictions related to the unsuccessful murder attempt, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
ELDRIDGE, AL
Oxygen

Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Man jailed in deputy's shooting death makes escape attempt

A Kentucky man jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of an Illinois deputy and a subsequent carjacking in neighboring Missouri last year failed in an escape attempt, authorities said.Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, escaped from his cell at the Jefferson County Justice Center early Sunday morning but was captured by Mount Vernon police, who had established a perimeter around the lockup, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.The perimeter had been established because the jail was on night shift lockdown status, the Southern Illinoisan reported.No other inmates were involved, authorities said.Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell because of a flaw in the original construction of the jail, investigators said, adding that jail property was damaged.Tate is charged with murder in the death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley last December. Riley was fatally shot after responding to a call to motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals. Read More Johnson and Sunak issued Partygate fines by police
NewsBreak
wdhn.com

Abbeville man arrested in Dothan, charged with rape

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Following an investigation, Dothan Police have arrested an Abbeville man for an alleged rape, which happened on April 15th of this year. 18-year-old John Cole Altman has been charged with rape in the first degree. He was arrested on April 19th. Due to the state...
DOTHAN, AL
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Drug Case Overturned Because Trooper Was Speeding?

Wyoming’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a man arrested near Cheyenne with 42 pounds of marijuana. Justices unanimously ruled that the Wyoming Highway Patrol officer who stopped the vehicle Joshua David Levenson was riding in when he was arrested should not have been driving more than 100 mph to catch up to the vehicle.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
allthatsinteresting.com

Georgia Man Accused Of Stuffing His Grandmother In The Freezer — And Leaving Her There To Die

Robert Tincher III told police that he heard "numerous bones break" when he put his 82-year-old grandma in the freezer. When 82-year-old Doris Cumming took a fall in her Armuchee, Georgia home in December 2021, her grandson could have called 911 for help. Instead, Robert Keith Tincher III allegedly wrapped her up in plastic bags, dragged her across the house, and forcibly stuffed her into a freezer, where she died.
ARMUCHEE, GA

