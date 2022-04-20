ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coach Cass Show: Are You Tired of Dating?

By Donika Lleshi
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 19 hours ago
Are you frustrated every time you open your dating apps or go out on a new date? In this episode, Coach Cass breaks out all her little tips and tricks on how you can get over the Dating Fatigue Blues. You won’t want to miss this!

Transform the way you see and experience love. Join the Success In Love Summit!

The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk on love, dating, and relationships. Listen in, every Saturday, as a bestselling author and certified Love Coach, Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, helps guests from all walks of life learn how to get out of their own way and journey towards the love they desire.

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

