The Coach Cass Show: Are You Tired of Dating?

Are you frustrated every time you open your dating apps or go out on a new date? In this episode, Coach Cass breaks out all her little tips and tricks on how you can get over the Dating Fatigue Blues. You won’t want to miss this!

The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk on love, dating, and relationships. Listen in, every Saturday, as a bestselling author and certified Love Coach, Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, helps guests from all walks of life learn how to get out of their own way and journey towards the love they desire.