East Rutherford, NJ

Mel Kiper, Todd McShay project familiar names to Giants in latest mock draft

By Dan Benton
 19 hours ago
ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay released a rotating three-round mock draft on Tuesday and in it, the New York Giants end up with some familiar names early on.

With pick No. 5 overall, they project NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the Giants over both Evan Neal and Charles Cross.

Andrew Thomas looked better in 2021, but the Giants still need a tackle opposite him — and the best one in the class is still here at No. 5. New GM Joe Schoen would be sprinting to turn in the pick card if the board fell this way.

After the Carolina Panthers take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, the Giants are back on the clock at No. 7. Unfortunately, Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux are all off the board, leaving New York with Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

Hutchinson, Walker and Thibodeaux went 1-2-3, but Johnson is also worthy of a top-10 pick, and the Giants have a glaring issue at edge rusher. This would be a great start to the draft for the Giants, checking off a pair of boxes with their first two picks.

When things circle back to the Giants at No. 36 overall, Kiper has them addressing the safety position with Penn State’s Jalen Pitre.

If the Giants address their offensive and defensive lines with picks Nos. 5 and 7, they can move on to find a safety or linebacker here. Pitre is physical against the run and has some range in coverage.

In Round 3 (pick No. 67 overall), McShay and Kiper have the first new name going to the Giants that we’ve seen in a while: Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma.

With Blake Martinez coming off a torn ACL, why not get some insurance at inside linebacker? Muma tied for the FBS lead in tackles last season (125).

Finally, the Giants select UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen at No. 81 overall.

I love this guy’s traits. Woolen is a former receiver who is still learning the cornerback position, but he ran a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash at the combine at 6-foot-4. Tack on the explosion demonstrated by a 42-inch vertical jump and some incredible 33 5/8-inch length, and you have someone who could develop into a star with time.

And that does it for the latest rotating mock draft from Kiper and McShay. How would you feel about this haul, Giants fans? Let us know in the comments below.

USFL Pittsburgh Maulers coach Kirby Wilson embarrasses himself by cutting player over lunch order

The USFL began play this week as the latest to attempt to succeed as a spring professional football league. It didn’t get off on the right foot. While the football players would probably prefer people be talking about the play on the field, the most viral video today comes from the Fox behind-the-scenes ‘United By Football” which is documenting the league Hard Knocks style. This week’s show features Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson cutting a player because of his lunch order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
