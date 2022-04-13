What a UPMC Children’s Specialty Care Center Offers Families

In the spirit of the upcoming Easter holiday, Christus St. Elizabeth surgical staff on Wednesday morning used a robot to dye Easter eggs and later suture a cut in a banana. The da Vinci Surgical System, which is used for any abdominal surgeries, including gynecological, prostate, bariatric, hernia and any general surgery, unit has been a "game changer" for doctors and patients. It was the first robotic system St. Elizabeth procured, performing their first robotic surgery in July 2013. It is now one of three robotic systems the hospital has added to its surgical tool belt. A Mako unit is used for orthopedic surgeries, and the hospital just received an Excelsior GPS robot for spinal and neurosurgery. "We were the first to introduce robotics to Southeast Texas," said Michele Denman, surgical robotics coordinator for Christus Hospital. "Anything you can get outside the community, you can get done here with the same surgical precision."

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO