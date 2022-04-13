ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

What a UPMC Children’s Specialty Care Center Offers Families

morgantownmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen they need it most, families will travel hours — over long distances — to see a doctor. To address this, UPMC Children’s Specialty Care Centers provide a range of pediatric services in convenient settings, close to home. UPMC Children’s...

morgantownmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Babies Who Acquire Autism Identified With Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure

A study conducted by UNC-Chapel Hill's Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett, PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, is the first to indicate amygdala enlargement in the first year of life. Before kids display most of the behavioral characteristics that ultimately lead to a diagnosis of autism, newborns with fragile X condition have a distinct neural maturation trajectory, this proliferation might have been distinctive to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Physicians working in physician-owned practices more likely to be satisfied with their electronic health records

Despite having benefits for information exchange and patient safety, electronic health records (EHR) have had drawbacks for daily practice and the physician experience. Some studies suggest that physicians practicing in solo or physician-owned practices have lower burnout, but it's not clear how practice ownership influences doctors' experiences with the EHR. To answer this question, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators used data from the National Electronic Health Records Survey to examine the relationship between physician ownership of their practices and satisfaction with the EHR.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Health
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Wheeling, WV
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
whiterivernow.com

WRMC Cancer Care Center now offering tobacco treatment

Providers at the WRMC Cancer Care Center are offering a new service for lung cancer prevention. Michelle Snow (pictured above, left), APRN at the WRMC Breast Care Clinic, and Chelsey Davis (right), RN, oncology nurse navigator, are now certified to assist patients as Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialists. The certification provides...
BATESVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Upmc Children#Specialty Care Centers#Cardinal Pediatrics#Upmc Children S Hospital
Beaumont Enterprise

Photos: Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital demonstrates robot tech

In the spirit of the upcoming Easter holiday, Christus St. Elizabeth surgical staff on Wednesday morning used a robot to dye Easter eggs and later suture a cut in a banana. The da Vinci Surgical System, which is used for any abdominal surgeries, including gynecological, prostate, bariatric, hernia and any general surgery, unit has been a "game changer" for doctors and patients. It was the first robotic system St. Elizabeth procured, performing their first robotic surgery in July 2013. It is now one of three robotic systems the hospital has added to its surgical tool belt. A Mako unit is used for orthopedic surgeries, and the hospital just received an Excelsior GPS robot for spinal and neurosurgery. "We were the first to introduce robotics to Southeast Texas," said Michele Denman, surgical robotics coordinator for Christus Hospital. "Anything you can get outside the community, you can get done here with the same surgical precision."
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Study: Black kidney transplant patients exhibit faster clearance rates of key immunosuppressive medicine tacrolimus

Kidney transplant survival is shorter, on average, in Black recipients compared to white recipients receiving similar treatment. Although Black people make up only 13% of the population, they represent 35% of patients with kidney failure in the United States, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Survival Rate for Ependymoma? Tumor Grades

The relative 5-year survival rate for ependymoma is 83.9%, although this depends on various factors such as the grade and type of tumor, age and health of the person when diagnosed, and how the cancer responds to treatment. What is ependymoma?. An ependymoma is a type of primary central nervous...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gibsonia native advocates for bone marrow donations

Many Slippery Rock University students have interesting life experiences encountering both adversity and advocacy. One such example is Madalyn Mote, a junior early childhood education major from Gibsonia. In 2016, Mote’s younger brother, Nicholas, was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a disease in which the body fails to produce blood cells,...
GIBSONIA, PA
MedicalXpress

Studying intranasal human milk as stem cell therapy in preterm infants with intraventricular hemorrhage

A new study demonstrates that intranasal human milk is a safe and feasible intervention for intraventricular hemorrhage, a serious cause of morbidity in preterm infants. Findings from the study will be presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2022 Meeting, taking place April 21-25 in Denver. This is the first prospective trial on safety and feasibility of intranasal human milk administration in neonates with intraventricular hemorrhage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving management of ventilator associated tracheitis in a level IV NICU

There are no published guidelines regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ventilator-associated tracheitis (VAT) in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). VAT is likely over-diagnosed and over-treated, increasing antibiotic burden and cost. Local problem. Diagnosis and treatment of VAT were entirely NICU provider dependent. Methods. Retrospective pre- and post-intervention chart...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Access to Quality Lung Cancer Care

When you have lung cancer, having access to high-quality health care is vitally important. Access to care is defined as “the timely use of personal health services to achieve the best health outcomes.”. Health insurance helps people access the lung cancer care they need from primary care physicians and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Surgeon, anesthesiologist satisfaction found to be unreliable indicators of patient satisfaction during ocular surgery

New research findings suggest that providers are poor predictors of patient satisfaction with anesthesia and perioperative comfort. Published in Clinical Ophthalmology, researchers from Boston Medical Center discovered that only a low-level association was demonstrated between a patient and provider's satisfaction with anesthesia, even when individual measures of patient satisfaction such as pain and anxiety were isolated.
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

Managing antibiotics wisely in a neonatal intensive care unit in a low resource setting

Unnecessary early antibiotic exposure is deleterious, it may induce the selection of multi-drug-resistant organisms. The objective of this project was to decrease antibiotic exposure of newborns admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit at Hospital Cayetano Heredia, a level 3 unit in Lima, Peru. Methods. Quality improvement project in which...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy