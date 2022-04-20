ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch Live speaks with Silverton Partners and The Zebra on hiring external leadership

By Matt Burns
TechCrunch
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good story that provides a unique insight into bringing on external leadership. Essentially, Melnick, an early Kayak executive, was hired by Accel to provide due diligence on a potential Series B investment. Still, then the investment firm hung its investment on Melnick taking the CEO spot. Some five years...

techcrunch.com

geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Apple is hiring more women and underrepresented minorities into leadership

Apple released its latest Inclusion and Diversity report on Tuesday, revealing that 59% of open U.S. leadership roles were filled by people from underrepresented communities in the past year, and 47% were filled by women. The data also showed overall growth in the number of women and underrepresented employees hired...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Why does a16z need its own Y Combinator?

In exchange for an unannounced percentage of ownership, “a16z START” will offer early-stage founders up to $1 million in venture capital. The checks are backed by a $400 million seed fund, which closed in August 2021. The remote-first program will accept founders on a rolling basis and wants...
BUSINESS
Business
TechCrunch

Opendoor alums raise $7.75M for Kindred, a home-swapping network it says makes travel ‘dramatically more affordable’

But just because you have the ability to travel and work from anywhere, doesn’t mean you can afford to. Opendoor alums Justine Palefsky and Tasneem Amina teamed up in 2021 to start a company, Kindred, with the goal of helping make traveling more accessible through a unique home-swapping model. And they’ve raised $7.75 million to help make the option available to more people.
TRAVEL
dot.LA

LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Chipotle's $50M Venture Fund Aims to Boost Early-Stage Food Tech Startups

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

Chipotle launches $50M venture fund in bid to foster new restaurant tech

“We are looking to make investments that will increase guest access to Chipotle as well as elevate the human experience for our teams,” Garner told TechCrunch in an email interview. “[Cultivate Next will give] early stage ventures great visibility and experience in the restaurant category to work with alongside a large scale operation with domestic and international growth ahead.”
RESTAURANTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Data Economics Company And Three Donkeys Announce Partnership To Build Games On Lydion Engine-Based Game Development Platform

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Economics Company (DECO) and Three Donkeys, a gaming company led by fabled game designers Richard Garfield and Skaff Elias, announced today that they have formed a partnership to design a series of games for the Lydion-based game platform based on DECO's Lydion® Engine. The first collaboration is codenamed Project Maelstrom and is the next groundbreaking digital game designed by Garfield and Elias, who are known for creating titles including Magic: The Gathering, Netrunner, and Keyforge.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Andreessen Horowitz unveils piloted program for early-stage entrepreneurs

In exchange for an unannounced percentage of ownership, a16z START offers early-stage founders up to $1 million in venture capital. The checks are powered by a16z’s seed fund, a $400 million investment vehicle that closed in August 2021. Specific investment terms, such as ownership stake or how the firm decides what specific fraction of $1 million to invest, is not yet disclosed publicly and will be discussed with final candidates.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

Enter the Student Pitch Competition at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Taking part in a pitch competition is an early-stage startup founder rite of passage, and this one comes with a worthy prize; two — count ’em — two winners will receive a free, full-access pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, our three-day flagship conference that takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20. But wait, as they say; there’s more! The prize package also includes a three night stay in a San Francisco hotel. Sweet!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Plaid cofounder’s next venture is a bank to power fintech apps

Hockey has kept a low profile since, maintaining a seat on Plaid’s board as the company, now valued at $13.4 billion, builds out its global finance network. But he’s been anything but idle, quietly creating the platform for what he believes is the first bank of its kind: a “financial infrastructure” bank. To rephrase, Hockey founded a bank called Column.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

The Founder & CEO of Kudigo Talks About Tech Startups in Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, carved out of a need to excel and make an impact. Over the span of 10 years, he has started and exited 2 Tech startups in Ghana, each focused on developing software solutions solving problems peculiar to the African terrain, while at the same time offering a global appeal.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Nue Life Health raises $23M Series A Led by Obvious Ventures for psychedelics platform

It’s now raised a $23 million Series A equity financing led by Obvious Ventures (co-founded by Ev Williams, Co-founder of Twitter), which also includes additional venture debt financing from Western Technology Investment. TechCrunch understands the lion share for the round was in equity. The financing follows Nue Life’s November...
HEALTH
Inc.com

Why CEOs and Thought Leaders Should Post on LinkedIn

Jennifer Rotner, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Baltimore, is founder and CEO of both Elite Authors, a professional publishing service for independent authors, and Elite Editing, a full-service firm that offers comprehensive editing and writing solutions for companies of all sizes. We asked Jennifer why business leaders should leverage the benefits of publishing thought leadership content on LinkedIn. Here's what she shared:
BALTIMORE, MD
TechCrunch

New VC firm Baukunst spools up to invest in ‘creative technologists’

The “cultural change” Baukunst is referring to is the big shift of Gen Z joining the workforce and decision-making power shifting toward the millenial generation. It also highlights collaborative and remote work, erosion of trust in large institutions and the attention economy. Finally, the firm is keeping an eye on how customer demand is shifting in response to climate change and other big societal shifts. On the technology side, the firm is particularly interested in companies that are leveraging toolkits and shifts in computing capacity, including the ubiquitous availability of cloud-based AI, blockchain and crypto protocols, and the proliferation of edge computing and — on the hardware side — the availability of system-on-a-chip systems making AI & ML technologies available in every device. Baukunst also has a specific interest in manufacturing, supply-chain, mass customization and the availability of cheap and capable sensors that makes the next-generation IoT solutions easier and faster to develop and deploy.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Trust, a Digital Adtech Startup Founded by Snap Alums, Raises $5 Million

Adtech startup Trust, which provides emerging brands with digital advertising data insights, has raised $5 million in new equity funding from investors including Sapphire Sport and former Venmo executive Michael Vaughan. Launched in August by a group of former Snap executives, Santa Monica-based Trust offers a Bloomberg Terminal-like service allowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

AWS launches new $30M accelerator program aimed at minority founders

From a diversity standpoint, the venture capital financing landscape remains incredibly imbalanced. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders — who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with — have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase. The current system capitalizes women and minority founders at 80% less than businesses overall. But miraculously, about 80% of investors believe that minority and women business owners get the capital they deserve — spotlighting the disconnect.
BUSINESS

