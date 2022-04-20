GM Chris Grier: Dolphins received multiple calls about DeVante Parker, Patriots were 'most aggressive'

The Miami Dolphins were able to part ways with wide receiver DeVante Parker. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Soon after reeling in All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins used their influx of talent at the wideout position by moving DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots in early April . On Wednesday morning at a pre-NFL Draft press conference, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier addressed the trade of Parker, as well as a host of other topics.

A 2015 first-round pick, Parker has $8.74 million and $9 million salary cap hits in the next two seasons, which made him tough to keep on the Miami roster. Parker struggled to maintain consistent on-field product, and missed 11 contests over his first four seasons, before breaking out in 2019.

That season, the 29-year posted career highs across the board in targets (128), receptions (72), receiving yards (1,202) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Parker was limited to a career-low 10 games in 2021 and finished with 40 catches for 515 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 73 targets.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28 to April 30.