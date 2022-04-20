Power Attorney and Springsteen Aficionado Mathew Rosengart Plays Guest DJ on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio

To some subset of the audience of the 2000 reality show “The Real World: New Orleans,” Danny Roberts was the biggest celebrity on TV. Roberts was the gay cast member on a TV franchise that placed a premium on frankness, openness, and unpracticed charm. The first episode of Roberts’ season saw him gradually and haltingly coming out to the six housemates producers had arranged for him to live with for months, at one point announcing he was gay in French so as to avoid doing so in English. Later on, his romance with a U.S. servicemember whose face had to be blurred in accordance with the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy, was both tender and intriguing. Not immune to leaning into the inherent drama of being 22 and gorgeous and in love, Danny was a star. And he shone all the more brightly for the lack of others like him on TV.

