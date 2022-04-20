ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Attorney and Springsteen Aficionado Mathew Rosengart Plays Guest DJ on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio

By Malina Saval
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMathew Rosengart has been “a massive Bruce Springsteen fan” since about 1980, when he was a college freshman. So it was a thrill when the high-octane Hollywood attorney was asked to guest DJ an episode of “Be the Boss” on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio. The segment, which aired Feb. 26, consists...

98.3 The Snake

Early Rock Record Producer Art Rupe Dead at 104

Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Jim Jarmusch Directs Cat Power Video for Her Cover of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes”

Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has directed the music video for Cat Power’s interpretation of The Pogues’ 1985 song “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” off her new album Covers. “As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with Chan [Marshall] on this video was like a dream come true,” said Jarmusch in a statement about working on the visual around the song, originally written by Pogues frontman Shane Macgowan. “She’s so inspiring to me, of course as an artist, but she’s also just such an extraordinary person.”
MUSIC
SFGate

Why ‘The Real World: New Orleans’ Star Danny Roberts Matters

To some subset of the audience of the 2000 reality show “The Real World: New Orleans,” Danny Roberts was the biggest celebrity on TV. Roberts was the gay cast member on a TV franchise that placed a premium on frankness, openness, and unpracticed charm. The first episode of Roberts’ season saw him gradually and haltingly coming out to the six housemates producers had arranged for him to live with for months, at one point announcing he was gay in French so as to avoid doing so in English. Later on, his romance with a U.S. servicemember whose face had to be blurred in accordance with the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy, was both tender and intriguing. Not immune to leaning into the inherent drama of being 22 and gorgeous and in love, Danny was a star. And he shone all the more brightly for the lack of others like him on TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Popculture

Ralph Kiser, 'Survivor' Competitor, Dead at 56

Former Survivor: Redemption Island star Ralph Kiser has died. Kiser, who finished the CBS series' 22nd season in eighth place, passed away at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, with his nephew George Kiser telling The Sun, "he was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter." He was 56.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES

