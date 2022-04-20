Windy conditions, higher temps, possible thunderstorms forecast for Wausau, Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc

Following a windy day with possible rain showers on Wednesday, much of northeastern and central Wisconsin can expect rain and warmer temperatures on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

On Wednesday afternoon and evening, sustained winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will occur, with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour possible.

Rains could affect Wolf River, other areas

Some rain is expected Wednesday night throughout northeastern Wisconsin, but no more than half an inch, according to Tasos Kallas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay .

There is potential for afternoon and evening thunderstorms for Friday through Sunday morning, according to an alert from the National Weather Service, but it's too early to tell whether any of these storms will become severe.

Because of the rainfall combined with earlier storms, area rivers and streams will keep flowing quickly at high levels. A flood warning is still active for the Wolf River near Shiocton, affecting Shawano, Waupaca, and Outagamie Counties.

"We are above the normal level of rainfall for this month, so it's going to be hard for the rivers to come down," Kallas said. He also recommended keeping an eye on weekend rains where the rivers are high already.

Colder temperatures again next week

At the end of what has been a colder week, high temperatures are expected to range into the 50s and possibly low 60s on Thursday.

However, after the lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s on Thursday night and Friday, Saturday will be especially warm, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The warm spell, however, isn't expected to last. Next week, high temperatures are forecasted to drop to the mid- to upper 40s starting Monday, with below-freezing low temperatures possible.

The variation in temperatures has to do with the way warm fronts will be colliding with the jet stream, Kallas said. "It's just the way the jet stream's running right now. It's just letting cold air funnel from Canada right now. Until it breaks — and there's no sign of that in the next 10 days — we're going to get cooler-than-normal temperatures. It's that sustained."

Wisconsin weather radar

