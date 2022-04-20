What to look for in a gaming monitor

After taking advantage of retailers’ gaming PC deals to upgrade your gaming rig, hopefully you’ve got enough cash left to purchase a new gaming monitor that will give justice to your computer’s improved processing power. However, if you’re short on funds, you should be on the lookout for gaming monitor deals. If you need to buy a new screen right now, you should take advantage of Lenovo’s surprise sale for gaming monitors, which includes a $70 discount for the 34-inch Lenovo G34w-10 ultra-wide curved gaming monitor, which brings its price down to $430 from its original price of $500, and a $100 discount for the 25-inch Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor, which lowers its price to $600 from its original price of $700.
