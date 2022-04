Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are about to lose access to one of the best horror games on the subscription service. Horror is an increasingly niche genre that in the present day is being largely held up by the indie space and AA space. AAA horror games are hard to come by, especially if they aren't in an established franchise like Resident Evil. The game in question isn't quite AAA in terms of scope and budget, but it's close and it's one of the more popular horror games of the last few years, though not as popular as its predecessor. The game in question is Outlast 2, and it's leaving the subscription service on April 30.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO