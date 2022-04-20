ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy buds live deal: Save £100 on the wireless earphones at Amazon

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvpTU_0fEjbf4100

If you’re in the market for a pair of wireless earphones, but aren’t tied into the Apple ecosystem and its AirPods range, then the Samsung Galaxy buds live could be just what you’re looking for.

These wireless earphones follow a very similar recipe to its competitors, with a compact charging case, Bluetooth connectivity and ability to stay securely in your ears with minimal effort or discomfort. But they are currently available with a massive discount.

Samsung usually prices these earphones a little below the Apple AirPods pro (£239, Apple.com ), at £179. But Amazon currently has a substantial discount, cutting the price of the white version by 56 per cent, making them an absolute bargain. Other colourways are also discounted, but at just £78 and with next-day delivery, this set is a no-brainer.

If you weren’t already sold, the buds also include active noise cancelling technology. This is where microphones are used to understand the ambient sounds of your environment and then effectivley mutes the noise around you so you can enjoy your music and podcasts in peace.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy buds live earphones at the end of 2021, we also praised the IPX7 water resistance rating, and were impressed by the battery life, which is up to 20 hours.

Read more:

If you want to find out more about the wireless earbuds, read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy buds live . But if it’s the deal you interested in learning more about, then keep scrolling.

Samsung Galaxy buds live: Was £179, now £78.10, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40P07Q_0fEjbf4100
  • Rating: 7/10
  • Earbud weight: 6.3g
  • Case weight: 44.9g
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
  • Charging: Wireless and USB-C
  • Battery: Up to 20 hours (with charge case)
  • Active noise cancelling: Yes
  • Water resistance: IPX7

The Samsung Galaxy buds live should be the default choice for many smartphone users – especially those who don’t use an iPhone and don’t want to be tied into the Apple ecosystem.

Unlike AirPods, these Samsung earphones work with all Bluetooth devices, including Android smartphones and iPhones alike. These also have a great battery life, of up to 20 hours when used with the charge case, and have the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a stable connection.

The case itself can be charged via the included USB-C cable, or wirelessly when placed onto a compatible charging pad. It can even be topped up when sat on the back of a compatible Samsung smartphone with two-way wireless charging capabilities.

There’s also active noise cancelling, as we mentioned earlier, and IPX7 water resistance to prevent them from being damaged by rain or sweat. If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earphones, the Galaxy buds live at its new discounted price are all-but impossible to ignore.

If you prefer to add a splash of colour to your buds, these are also available in blue (£72.65, Amazon.co.uk ), red (£90, Amazon.co.uk ), and bronze (£68, Amazon.co.uk ). Of course, for the monochromatic fans among you there’s a black set too (£77.10, Amazon.co.uk ).

Wondering if the AirPods pro earbuds are worth the extra cost? Read our review to find out

