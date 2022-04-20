ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd revive Pau Torres transfer interest and are willing to offload two centre-backs this summer as part of overhaul

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly reignited their interest in Pau Torres as part of a massive squad overhaul this summer.

The Red Devils wanted to sign the 25-year-old defender from Villarreal last summer but opted to recruit Raphael Varane instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156WjJ_0fEjbQm000
Pau Torres is being chased by Man United who are planning are huge squad overhaul this summer Credit: Rex

But neither Varane, nor any of his defensive partners including Harry Maguire, have been able to stop United from conceding a hatful of goals.

United languish in sixth place in the Premier League and have let in 48 goals so far, which is more than any other side in the top eight.

The club's defensive frailties were exposed once again on Tuesday night by a ruthless Liverpool side who thumped United 4-0 at Anfield.

Watching United get ripped apart by adversaries Liverpool seemed too much to bear for former boss Sir Alex Ferguson whose pain was vetched on his face.

And United have identified Torres as the man to inject some much-needed robustness into their back four ahead of next season.

That's according to Manchester Evening News who claim the Red Devils are willing to offload Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in order to facilitate Torres' transfer.

However, Jones and Bailly are unlikely to be the only casualties at Old Trafford this summer as interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed TEN players could exit the club when Erik ten Hag takes over.

United are likely to lose Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata when their contracts expire in the summer.

Meanwhile, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Dean Henderson all face uncertain futures.

On a brighter note, United's pursuit of Torres could prove successful as the report also states that the Spanish centre-back is open to offers when the current campaign concludes.

Torres' contract expires in 2024, although he does have a release clause of around £49million.

Torres could be joined by Chelsea ace Antonio Rudiger and Borussia Dortmund star Manuel Akanji in a new-look defence.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for both players over the past few months.

Akanji's current contract ends in 2023, meaning Dortmund could be forced to sell this summer in order to cash in.

And German outlet SportBILD claim he could be sold for as little as £20million at the end of the season.

Rudiger's contract with Chelsea expires this summer, meaning United can snag him on a free transfer.

But the German is demanding a weekly wage of £115,000 plus a signing-on bonus from any interested party.

BBC

Liverpool v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to make just two changes from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side and makes his 400th career league appearance. The England midfielder replaces Naby Keita, while the other swap sees centre-back Joel Matip come in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo trains alongside his team-mates for the first time since the Manchester United star announced the tragic death of his baby son... raising the possibility that he could be ready to play against Arsenal on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to train alongside his Manchester United team-mates for the first time since he announced the tragic death of his newborn baby son. The Portuguese star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday night, adding that only the birth of a healthy twin baby girl gave them 'the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher says NONE of the Premier League's top four would take Erik ten Hag to replace their managers - and says Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice would likely 'run a mile' from signing for Man United

None of the Premier League's top four sides would swap their current managers for new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, says Jamie Carragher. Ten Hag was finally unveiled as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor on Thursday after weeks of speculation, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United appoint Ajax boss as new manager

Manchester United have appointed Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, to replace interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. Sky Sports News reported on March 31 Ten Hag was in pole position to land the job over Mauricio Pochettino, with sources close to the manager and Ajax revealing compensation is below £2m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
