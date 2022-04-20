Man Utd revive Pau Torres transfer interest and are willing to offload two centre-backs this summer as part of overhaul

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly reignited their interest in Pau Torres as part of a massive squad overhaul this summer.

The Red Devils wanted to sign the 25-year-old defender from Villarreal last summer but opted to recruit Raphael Varane instead.

Pau Torres is being chased by Man United who are planning are huge squad overhaul this summer Credit: Rex

But neither Varane, nor any of his defensive partners including Harry Maguire, have been able to stop United from conceding a hatful of goals.

United languish in sixth place in the Premier League and have let in 48 goals so far, which is more than any other side in the top eight.

The club's defensive frailties were exposed once again on Tuesday night by a ruthless Liverpool side who thumped United 4-0 at Anfield.

Watching United get ripped apart by adversaries Liverpool seemed too much to bear for former boss Sir Alex Ferguson whose pain was vetched on his face.

And United have identified Torres as the man to inject some much-needed robustness into their back four ahead of next season.

That's according to Manchester Evening News who claim the Red Devils are willing to offload Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in order to facilitate Torres' transfer.

However, Jones and Bailly are unlikely to be the only casualties at Old Trafford this summer as interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed TEN players could exit the club when Erik ten Hag takes over.

United are likely to lose Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata when their contracts expire in the summer.

Meanwhile, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Dean Henderson all face uncertain futures.

On a brighter note, United's pursuit of Torres could prove successful as the report also states that the Spanish centre-back is open to offers when the current campaign concludes.

Torres' contract expires in 2024, although he does have a release clause of around £49million.

Torres could be joined by Chelsea ace Antonio Rudiger and Borussia Dortmund star Manuel Akanji in a new-look defence.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for both players over the past few months.

Akanji's current contract ends in 2023, meaning Dortmund could be forced to sell this summer in order to cash in.

And German outlet SportBILD claim he could be sold for as little as £20million at the end of the season.

Rudiger's contract with Chelsea expires this summer, meaning United can snag him on a free transfer.

But the German is demanding a weekly wage of £115,000 plus a signing-on bonus from any interested party.