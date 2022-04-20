ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon Bans Players From Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine War

By Chris Lehourites
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. Among the...

