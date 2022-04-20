ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Overton Park Shell free music concerts return in May

By Destinee Hannah
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orion Free Music Concert Series and Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series are scheduled to make their returns at the Overton Park Shell this summer.

The Sunset Symphony will be the featured act at the Orion Free Music Concert Series on May 29. The first Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series will feature Durand Jones & The Indications on June 16. St. Paul & The Broken Bones will feature the concert the following month on July 16.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 22 on Ticketmaster.

Overton Park Shell has also created a new partnership that will include Certified Deaf Interpreters on the stages.

Executive Director Natalie Wilson said in a statement:

We are so excited about the return of free concerts as well as ticketed shows to help power our mission and work. In order to provide accessibility to our free concerts and events, we rely on revenue raised from Shell Yeah! Benefit Shows and generous donations from the Memphis community.”

See the dates and lineups below:

Visit overtonparkshell.org for more information.

WREG

WREG

