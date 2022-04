Liam Neeson is second to none at playing good guys who must turn to questionable means to get the job done, but what happens when his killer with a heart of gold begins to forget his “very particular set of skills”? In Memory, Neeson plays Alex, an expert assassin with a strict moral code and a faltering memory. Memory looks primed to deliver on both classic action and interesting ethical quandaries with the official synopsis promising that “Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong.”

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO