City Winery to set up culinary and entertainment destination at Strip District Terminal

WPXI - Strip District Produce Terminal (Abby Mackey - Tribune-Review/Abby Mackey - Tribune-Review)

PITTSBURGH — As it works to finish off leasing the last remaining spaces in its redevelopment of the Strip District Terminal, Chicago-based McCaffery Interests Inc. has landed a new winery that doubles as a concert venue to bring back some of the nightlife the neighborhood has lost amid its ongoing revitalization.

City Winery, with a motto of “music, wine and food” that also seems to serve as its business model, announced that it has signed a lease to occupy a space in the western end of the five-block-long produce terminal redevelopment.

Michael Dorf, City Winery founder and CEO, said he was honored to bring the venture to the Strip District Terminal, which he called “iconic” in a prepared statement. Dorf started City Winery more than 10 years ago in New York.

He added: “We look forward to being part of the community and adding another stop for our national touring artists and other world-class musicians, bringing them to Pittsburgh for guests to enjoy alongside great wine and dining at this new culinary destination.”

