Pittsburgh, PA

City Winery to set up culinary and entertainment destination at Strip District Terminal

 1 day ago
WPXI - Strip District Produce Terminal (Abby Mackey - Tribune-Review/Abby Mackey - Tribune-Review)

PITTSBURGH — As it works to finish off leasing the last remaining spaces in its redevelopment of the Strip District Terminal, Chicago-based McCaffery Interests Inc. has landed a new winery that doubles as a concert venue to bring back some of the nightlife the neighborhood has lost amid its ongoing revitalization.

City Winery, with a motto of “music, wine and food” that also seems to serve as its business model, announced that it has signed a lease to occupy a space in the western end of the five-block-long produce terminal redevelopment.

Michael Dorf, City Winery founder and CEO, said he was honored to bring the venture to the Strip District Terminal, which he called “iconic” in a prepared statement. Dorf started City Winery more than 10 years ago in New York.

He added: “We look forward to being part of the community and adding another stop for our national touring artists and other world-class musicians, bringing them to Pittsburgh for guests to enjoy alongside great wine and dining at this new culinary destination.”

Live! Casino Pittsburgh announces addition of new entertainment venue

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Just a few months after opening a brand new 1,500-square-foot poker room, Live! Casino Pittsburgh announced that it is embarking on its next expansion. The Westmoreland County casino plans to open a new 7,000-square-foot event and entertainment space, called The Venue at Live! Casino, in late June. The new space will be able to accommodate up to 780 people and will be able to host events such as weddings, concerts, theatre presentations and corporate functions. The space will feature adjustable layouts and audio/visual capabilities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
