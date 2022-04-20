Branson Board of Aldermen places city administrator on administrative leave

March 23, 2022 - According to a social media post from Mayor Ken Welch Wednesday morning, the City of St. Petersburg continues to seek applicants for the role of city administrator. Together with the mayor, the city administrator oversees over 3,400 employees and a $711 million operating budget meant to serve 258,800 residents. According to the city’s job posting, the maximum salary for the position is $228,000. The administrator helps implement policies, analyzes and offers budget recommendations and represents the city’s best interest at various meetings. Welch said he seeks “an engaged leader to help us achieve our vision of in-touch, transparent governance that emphasizes intentional equity for all” during a “pivotal point” in St. Petersburg’s growth.

