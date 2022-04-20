ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Branson Board of Aldermen places city administrator on administrative leave

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen placed City Administrator Stanley Dobbins on administrative leave. The board named City Clerk Lisa Westfall as acting city...

www.ky3.com

