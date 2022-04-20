ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

First Half Of 2022 Property Taxes Due May 2

By OP-ED
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKing County property owners who pay their property taxes themselves, rather than through a mortgage lender, have until Monday, May 2 to pay the first half of their 2022 bill. After that date, late charges will be added to the tax bill. Because the statutory due date falls on...

BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Deferral#Real Property#Tax Bill#Tax Payment#Ecommerce#King County Treasury
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: You might have to pay back your stimulus check

Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in 2021. However, you may have to pay it back if you fall into one of these categories. To get the full$1,400 stimulus payment, you must’ve been making $75,000 or less and $150,000 for couples. Overpayments will have to be paid back to the IRS. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Top 10 most expensive states to file taxes

When it comes to taxes, federal rates and the IRS tend to grab all the headlines, but you can't ignore state tax rates. While state tax rates are typically far below federal rates, taxpayers often overlook them until tax filing time. Be Prepared:. If you don't plan for your state...
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS Child Tax Credit Money: Don't Miss an Extra $1,800 per Kid

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Many families who have filed their tax returns are starting to receive the remainder of their enhanced child tax credit money. Eligible parents will receive the additional half of their child tax credit money after they file their taxes and receive their tax refunds.
INCOME TAX
Fox47News

Here's why your tax refund may be delayed this year

Tax season is nearly over, and for those most excited about their refunds, just know it may be coming later than normal this year. The IRS is experiencing a major backlog due to the pandemic and warns budget constraints and staffing shortages are reasons behind it. Experts say the best...
INCOME TAX
Lockhaven Express

Council talks tax exempt property

LOCK HAVEN — As it continues its efforts to avoid more tax hikes in the future, Lock Haven City Council directed city solicitor, Attorney Justin Houser, to appeal to the county’s tax assessment board regarding 300 Bellefonte Ave. The property, which is made up of five plots, houses...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
CBS News

What are the penalties and interest for filing taxes late?

It's April 19, and most Americans — except for residents of Maine and Massachusetts — should have filed their tax returns by yesterday. Of course, life isn't that simple. Every year, about 20 million individual tax returns arrive in between the official end of tax season and the end of the year. Some tax payers will have filed an extension, while others may have simply delayed the pain of paperwork only to be surprised with a sizable financial penalty at the end.
MAINE STATE
Inc.com

How to Avoid Debt and the Estimated Tax Payment Trap

In addition to the numerous other hurdles facing new business owners, entrepreneurs and freelancers have an array of tax requirements with which to contend. Not the least of which includes making estimated tax payments throughout the year. While many are aware that they need to pay estimated taxes, these calculations prove themselves to be more complicated in practice. Many find it difficult to budget properly for these costs, leaving them with steep tax bills they can't afford to pay. For some business owners, the tax debt that results from overdue tax payments, interest, and penalties can even threaten your business's ability to grow and thrive. However, it is possible to sidestep these issues by putting the right tax processes in place.
INCOME TAX

